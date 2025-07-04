Penske star Austin Cindric shares Zane Smith trying his luck at the American Corn Hole League

Austin Cindric poked fun at Zane Smith ahead of their Cornhole for a Cause match on Friday. The #2 Team Penske driver posted a photo of Smith at the venue in Richmond, Virginia, and called him the “Great Cornholio.”
Sanctioned by the American Cornhole League, the Cornhole for a Cause has pitted NASCAR Cup Series drivers against pro players. Representing the stock car racing series are Austin Cindric, Zane Smith, Ross Chastain, and Noah Gragson amid the Chicago street race weekend.
Cindric shared an Instagram story showing the venue with Smith, whom he called Cornholio, the hyperactive alter ego of cartoon character Beavis from the American adult animated TV series, Beavis and Butt-Head.
“The Great Cornholio @zanesmith,” the Ford driver wrote.
After their cornhole match, the NASCAR drivers will fly to Chicago for the Grant Park 165. The Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions will commence on Saturday, followed by the 75-lap street race on Sunday.
Moreover, the race will host the second round of the In-Season Challenge. Austin Cindric and Zane Smith faced each other in the opening round at EchoPark Speedway last week, with the #38 Front Row Motorsports driver coming out on top to battle Chris Buescher this weekend.
Cindric currently sits in the 15th spot in the points standings with one win, one top-5, and four top-10s. His win came in a photo finish with Ryan Preece at Talladega Superspeedway. Meanwhile, Smith ranks 25th to lead FRM in points, beating teammates Todd Gilliland (#28) and Noah Gragson (#33) after 18 races.
“It's always awkward”: Austin Cindric on talks with Joey Logano after their on-track drama at Talladega
Austin Cindric admitted his post-race conversation with Team Penske teammate Joey Logano at Talladega Superspeedway was awkward, but he knew it had to be done to move forward. The drama stemmed from Logano blasting Cindric for allegedly allowing Bubba Wallace to take the stage two win, saying he was stupid.
“It's always awkward, right? I mean, it's one of the larger challenges of doing races like that, when you expect so much out of each other and rely so much on each other, and I think there are way more times that I've had success on tracks like that because I've had my teammates around me and vice versa,” the #2 Team Penske driver said (via Bob Pockrass on X).
“So I think that's really important for us. It's something we put a ton of focus on, and as a race team, you have to have those conversations,” he added.
While Cindric secured his third Cup Series victory with a win at the 2.66-mile Alabama track, Logano was disqualified from fifth place. His #22 Ford teammate failed the post-race inspection for an illegal spoiler, dropping him to a dead-last 39th-place finish. Their other teammate, Ryan Blaney, also had a tough outing after exiting the race early due to a multi-car crash on lap 43.
