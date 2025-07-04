Penske star Austin Cindric shares Zane Smith trying his luck at the American Corn Hole League

Austin Cindric poked fun at Zane Smith ahead of their Cornhole for a Cause match on Friday. The #2 Team Penske driver posted a photo of Smith at the venue in Richmond, Virginia, and called him the “Great Cornholio.”

Ad

Sanctioned by the American Cornhole League, the Cornhole for a Cause has pitted NASCAR Cup Series drivers against pro players. Representing the stock car racing series are Austin Cindric, Zane Smith, Ross Chastain, and Noah Gragson amid the Chicago street race weekend.

Cindric shared an Instagram story showing the venue with Smith, whom he called Cornholio, the hyperactive alter ego of cartoon character Beavis from the American adult animated TV series, Beavis and Butt-Head.

Ad

Trending

“The Great Cornholio @zanesmith,” the Ford driver wrote.

Austin Cindric's Instagram story - Source: @austincindric on IG

After their cornhole match, the NASCAR drivers will fly to Chicago for the Grant Park 165. The Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions will commence on Saturday, followed by the 75-lap street race on Sunday.

Ad

Moreover, the race will host the second round of the In-Season Challenge. Austin Cindric and Zane Smith faced each other in the opening round at EchoPark Speedway last week, with the #38 Front Row Motorsports driver coming out on top to battle Chris Buescher this weekend.

Austin Cindric (#2) and Zane Smith (#38) during the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Getty

Cindric currently sits in the 15th spot in the points standings with one win, one top-5, and four top-10s. His win came in a photo finish with Ryan Preece at Talladega Superspeedway. Meanwhile, Smith ranks 25th to lead FRM in points, beating teammates Todd Gilliland (#28) and Noah Gragson (#33) after 18 races.

Ad

“It's always awkward”: Austin Cindric on talks with Joey Logano after their on-track drama at Talladega

Austin Cindric admitted his post-race conversation with Team Penske teammate Joey Logano at Talladega Superspeedway was awkward, but he knew it had to be done to move forward. The drama stemmed from Logano blasting Cindric for allegedly allowing Bubba Wallace to take the stage two win, saying he was stupid.

Ad

“It's always awkward, right? I mean, it's one of the larger challenges of doing races like that, when you expect so much out of each other and rely so much on each other, and I think there are way more times that I've had success on tracks like that because I've had my teammates around me and vice versa,” the #2 Team Penske driver said (via Bob Pockrass on X).

Ad

“So I think that's really important for us. It's something we put a ton of focus on, and as a race team, you have to have those conversations,” he added.

Expand Tweet

While Cindric secured his third Cup Series victory with a win at the 2.66-mile Alabama track, Logano was disqualified from fifth place. His #22 Ford teammate failed the post-race inspection for an illegal spoiler, dropping him to a dead-last 39th-place finish. Their other teammate, Ryan Blaney, also had a tough outing after exiting the race early due to a multi-car crash on lap 43.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.