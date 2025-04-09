Penske stars Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano meet President Donald Trump at the Oval Office

Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, drivers for the iconic Team Penske, recently met US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office. Both drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series in recent years, and it was an event honouring the team winning the 2024 Cup Series championship at the White House.

Team Penske owner Roger Penske, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps and prominent racing figure Josef Newgarden (driver for Team Penske in IndyCar) were also present during the Oval Office meeting.

Donald Trump introduced the group to Charles R Schwab, founder of the Charles Schwab Corporation, highlighting the success of the corporation financially in recent months. The event included a photo opportunity and marked the second time that Logano had visited the White House following a Series win (the first visit was in 2019 after he had won the 2018 Cup Series Championship).

Margo Martin, the special assistant to the President, shared the video of the drivers meeting the President and Charles Schwab on X. She wrote in the caption:

“This is Charles Schwab…it’s not just a company, it’s actually an individual!” President @realDonaldTrump."

This comes in after Donald Trump attended the 2025 Daytona 500, marking a significant growth in the relationship between the White House and NASCAR. Trump had participated in the ceremonial activities, including taking a lap around the Great American Race’s track in his presidential motorcade, “The Beast”. This was his second visit to the track after he visited in 2020, where he served as the Grand Marshall.

“This is your favorite President” - Donald Trump sent NASCAR drivers a reassuring message ahead of the Daytona 500 race

Ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500, Donald Trump conveyed a reassuring message to drivers and fans via radio broadcast. As part of his visit as a chief guest, Trump expressed his admiration for the drivers' talent and courage, urging everyone to have fun and stay safe during NASCAR's premier race. He made his second appearance at the Daytona International Speedway in five years. He said:

"This is your favorite President. I'm a big fan, I'm a really big fan of you people. I don't know how you do this, but I want you to be safe and you all talented people and great people have a good day, have a lot of fun. See you later."

Donald Trump's visit included a lap around the track in his presidential motorcade and interactions with dignitaries, including racing legend Richard Petty. During a pre-race conversation, he highlighted that his presence was a reflection of the improving spirit and success of the United States. Trump also praised the drivers' guts and expressed excitement for the race.

