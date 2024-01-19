Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson recently reflected on his upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson was announced in the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 alongside his longtime crew chief and Hendrick Motorsports' Vice President Chad Knauss.

As fans wait for his illustrious career to be immortalized in the iconic Hall of Fame, Johnson took a moment to share his thoughts on the upcoming induction. Speaking on NBC's The Today Show, Jimmie Johnson said:

"It's not a surprise. I knew the day was coming. And I'm very grateful for the success I've had in the car. But it's been so fun to lean into this experience and to share this experience with so many that helped me get here.

Johnson acknowledged the collaborative effort that is often overlooked in the world of racing. He said:

"As a race car driver, I often get looked at as just the one that gets it done and people don't realise that how big of a team sport it really is. After 19 years of full-time Cup racing, I get to go into the Hall and there's a lot of people to share that with."

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Johnson is set to return to the driver's seat of the No. 84 car for his own team, Legacy Motor Club. The California native is set to reunite with Carvana, which will adorn Johnson's No. 84 Toyota for the Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400 and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Johnson will also compete at the Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, where the seven-time Cup Series champion will be sponsored by AdventHealth.

Jimmie Johnson reflects on the murder-suicide incident of 2023

2023 was a difficult year for the Johnson family. The NASCAR driver suffered from the tragic losses of his in-laws and nephew in a horrific murder-suicide incident.

Reflecting on the distressing incident, Jimmie Johnson expressed gratitude to the extended racing family and fans who rallied around him during an incredibly challenging time. He said (via NY Post):

"First and foremost, thank you for the support. Friends and family, fans far and wide, have been extremely supportive, and that’s helped us through this incredibly difficult time. But we’re managing the best we can. That’s really all you can do. So, thank you for the support."