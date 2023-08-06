“People are gonna laugh all they want”: Bubba Wallace will beat Ross Chastain in a face-off currently feels NASCAR analyst

NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte reckons Bubba Wallace is currently in better form than Ross Chastain. The former crew chief is impressed by the #23 Toyota driver's latest performances while Chastain and Trackhouse Racing seem to be a bit lost in recent times.

Wallace is coming off a brilliant outing in Richmond. Even though he was classified 12th at the end of the race, his exploits in the first two stages left quite an impression on Dale Earnhardt Jr's ally.

Letarte was high on the 23XI Racing driver, who is currently in the thick of the playoff bubble but is handsomely managing to put some distance between himself and the cutoff mark.

"People gonna say whatever they want, Bubba vs Chastain right now it's Bubba. Not only is he faster, he was unbelievable in Richmond," he said on Dirty Mo Media's latest episode.

"And I'm gonna tell you, People are gonna laugh all they want. Crappy pitstop stop, Bubba normally gets challenged in staying in the game. On the radio telling his guys it's going to be like this. Like he is taking this switch... I'm heavy on Bubba... Love Bubba, love what I'm hearing. I'm taking Bubba over Chastain, no doubt," he added.

In Richmond last weekend, Wallace finished second in the first stage and managed a top-five finish in the second stage, despite a botched pit stop affecting his race. A late-race restart shuffled him the order, but he had done enough to collect a huge haul of points as he currently occupies 15th place in the standings, 54 points above the cutoff mark.

On the other hand, Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing have failed to show any flashes of speed after their visit to the victory lane in Nashville. The #1 Chevy driver has struggled to crack the top 20 in the last five races, with a 13th-place best result in Pocono.

Credit to his stellar start to the season, Chastain has collected enough playoff points and will be looking to bounce back to build momentum for the approaching playoff season.

23XI Racing co-owner impressed with Bubba Wallace and the team in recent weeks

Denny Hamlin is impressed with how Bubba Wallace has bounced back at the right time after a mid-season slump.

While Tyler Reddick is locked in the playoffs, the 23XI Racing co-owner is impressed with the job Wallace and the team is doing right now to consolidate their position in the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace

If Bubba Wallace manages to enter the playoffs, it'll be his first time, as his previous wins have all come late in the year. Hamlin backed Wallace's chances in the final stretch of the season as he believes in the #23 Toyota driver's capabilities.

"I think he’s more than capable of being a playoff driver, he drove the #45 to a great standing last year in the playoff standings. So He’s very capable and I think he’s just gotten better and better as he’s been with 23XI," Hamlin stated.

Bubba Wallace lines up 11th for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan this Sunday.