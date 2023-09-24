“People wanted to root against someone”: Denny Hamlin talks about being one of NASCAR’s ‘most hated’ drivers

Denny Hamlin is having a stellar year on the track. With the victory in Bristol, he's now firmly entrenched in the top ranks, poised as a favorite for the Cup Series championship.

However, for all his triumphs on the asphalt, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver finds himself in the eye of a storm of criticism from fans. His on and off-track demeanor has raised eyebrows and ruffled feathers.

Whether it's his audacious remarks teasing the faithful or his unfortunate collisions with fan favorites like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, Hamlin has become a lightning rod for fan discontent.

The crescendo of boos reverberating through the stadium after Hamlin's Bristol victory served as a resounding testament to what has been a defining year for the veteran driver. It has marked him out as the most polarizing figure on the track.

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, Denny Hamlin shared his perspective on his newfound notoriety, stating:

"I thought I was really just sort of a middle-of-the-road guy when it came to who fans liked or disliked ... People wanted to root against someone."

He acknowledged the changing landscape of fan allegiances with the retirement of iconic figures like Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"For a while it was Joey," Hamlin noted, referencing Joey Logano. "But he hasn’t really had track stuff that’s really fueled it of late, and I think I probably have. I’m just kind of the heel of right now.”

Denny Hamlin points out his run-ins with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson being the focal point for fans' heat

The 42-year-old, ever pragmatic, has come to terms with the unshakeable portion of fan resentment he now carries. He understands that for some, a single perceived transgression against their favorite driver cements him as the villain in their eyes.

Reflecting on his interactions with two of the series' most beloved figures, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, Hamlin pointed out:

"I think the two most popular drivers in our series – Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott – I’ve had run-ins with them. I think fans in general won’t let go of those grudges, right? They won’t look past those instances, no matter what."

He picked out the NASCAR fanbase for being unwilling to move beyond those incidents.

“That’s just what NASCAR fandom is. There are a group of fans that cannot see past the lens right in front of them which is, ‘My favorite driver and that’s all I see.’”

As Denny Hamlin hurtles towards the culmination of the season, he will be eyeing the coveted NASCAR Cup Series championship, the sole achievement that eludes his illustrious racing career.