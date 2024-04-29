"People will blame Bubba Wallace"; "Certified by Zane Smith": NASCAR fans react as multiple cars collide in Dover's final moments

Bubba Wallace was once again on the unlucky side of things at Dover as he wrecked out of the race. Wallace, who had been enjoying solid results this year, with three finishes inside the top 5 in the bag already, has now registered successive DNFs.

Last week at Talladega and now at Dover, Wallace finished at the back. This time around, while he was running in 11th place, he got clipped by Zane Smith which left him spinning and caused a massive wreck which collected several cars, including William Byron and Christopher Bell. It's important to note that Bell has now been wrecked for four races in a row.

But many fans suggested that Zane Smith incited the incident and called him out. Some fans also mentioned how this time around, Wallace will be blamed for the wreck.

One fan wrote, "People will blame bubba…."

Another fan wrote, "Certified by Zane Smith"

One fan remarked, "Why can't Christopher Bell finish a race? I hope things turn around for him!"

Bubba Wallace hoping to not be around "squirrels" at Kansas next Sunday

After his second DNF in a row, Bubba Wallace expressed his frustration with the result at Dover. Wallace pressed on the need for him to be "more mature" with these incidents now that he is at a different stage of his life. Wallace told the media:

“I don’t know I can only just sit here and you have the long ride over here on the golf cart to figure out what you want to say. I guess being 30, about to be a dad, gotta be more mature,” Wallace said after leaving the care center."

Wallace mentioned how his crew chief Bootie Barker told him after Talladega that they'd have to work hard for Dover from practice to race and that it wouldn't be pretty. He pondered the bad result further and added that he's already looking forward to Kansas next weekend, a racetrack where he has won before.

"Just not the result we needed. Back to back DNFs. We'll just go on to Kansas where hopefully we're not around any squirrels and kick their a**," Wallace added.

So it'll be interesting to see how Bubba Wallace fared in Kansas. Ever since his move to 23XI Racing, he has won there once along with having a couple of finishes inside the top 20, a finish inside the top 10, one inside the top 5, and his win from September 2022.