Phoenix Raceway sees a return of NASCAR Championship weekend in 2023

NASCAR will host the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend from November 3-5 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The sanctioning body on Tuesday announced that the Championship Weekend will return to Phoenix Raceway for the fourth consecutive season.

The 2023 Championship weekend includes the finale of NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity Series and Cup Series, along with the ARCA Menards Series West. However, NASCAR is yet to announce the full 2023 schedule, which is expected to be released in the late summer.

In a press release, Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese said:

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility.

"They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

Phoenix Raceway also announced that all grandstand seats for the 2022 Cup Series championship race have sold out. A limited number of standing-room-only hillside and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain for the Cup Series finale.

The venue has created a waiting list for the 2023 Championship weekend tickets, which allows fans to get notifications for those tickets when they are available for sale at the end of the year.

The 2020 Championship weekend was held at Phoenix Raceway for the first time. Chase Elliott won the Cup Series championship that year. Following the season, Kyle Larson lifted the trophy in front of a full house of fans.

The 1-mile-long track underwent a $178 million renovation project in 2019 to improve the design of the track before hosting its first championship event.

Fans react to 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend Decision

Phoenix Raceway’s official Twitter handle shared the news through a post, with several fans sharing different thoughts in the comment section. One user tweeted:

“Yay!!! Already have my weekend package…. infield experience included!!!!”

Another user joined in by saying:

"I agree that sponsorship activation and the race market is a huge deal in deciding the title race location but race fans want to see a good race too. Unique is a fair point but does that equal great racing?”

While expressing the possibility of rotating the tracks, another user tweeted:

“Gen 7 made this track better, also I don't mind it, just my opinion, but would be nice to see a rotation of tracks like Las Vegas, Homestead Miami, Nashville, and Phoenix”

The 2022 NASCAR Championship weekend is scheduled to start in November 4-6, 2022.

