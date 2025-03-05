PHOTO: Alex Bowman's girlfriend Chloe Henderson shares candid airport moment amid big flight delay

Alex Bowman's girlfriend Chloe Henderson shared a picture on her Instagram of the couple stuck at the airport due to a major delay in their flight. The image featured Bowman's candid shot as he seemed to entertain himself with his phone.

The couple recently made a trip to Lynchburg, Tennessee. While it is a popular tourist destination, both Bowman and Henderson faced hurdles during their trip. In a status she shared earlier, Chloe revealed that they had been stuck at the airport for a long time. The couple could be seen sitting in an airport cafe, with Bowman distracted on his phone as she found the perfect opportunity to click a candid picture.

"bigggg flight delay," Chloe Henderson wrote.

Chloe Henderson reveals major flight delay during her travel with Alex Bowman (@chloehenderson3 on Instagram)

A few hours after her update, Bowman posted a picture on his story, revealing their trip to Lynchburg in the state of Tennessee. He posted a picture of Jack Daniel's Distillery. It is quite a popular destination amongst tourists, where they can visit the location where the world-famous Jack Daniel's whiskey is manufactured.

Bowman posts picture of Jack Daniel's Distillery in Lynchburg (@alex_bowman on Instagram)

Chloe Henderson and Alex Bowman have been dating since 2023. They publicised their relationship in September that year. Since then, they have been spotted together during race weekends on the track.

Chloe is a Charlotte, North Carolina Native. She shares her love for animals with her partner, having three pet dogs, named Merle, Finn, and Huck.

Alex Bowman keeps up his consistency with another top-10 finish

Bowman has always had competitive finishes at the Circuit of The Americas. He started this year's edition of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in 21st place but soon lost track positions after spinning out and another penalty saw him drop to 34th place.

However, he was able to keep his momentum up during the incident-filled race. He piloted his #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy brilliantly on the grid, and ranked up in ninth place, marking yet another top-10 finish. Sharing his feelings in a social media post after the race, Alex Bowman labeled it a "sloppy day."

"Super sloppy day but got a gift with the caution and capitalized on it for a top 10," Alex posted on X.

Since the race's inception in 2021, Alex Bowman has always finished within the top-10. He finished a remarkable second, third, and fourth between 2022 and 2024. He has been driving for Hendrick Motorsports since 2018 and has amassed eight wins in the Cup Series so far.

He is one of the more competitive drivers on the field, with consistent finishes within the top-10. This year as well, he finished the season-opening Daytona 500 in sixth place. Although he had a tough spot in Atlanta, he returned to his competitive finish in Texas.

