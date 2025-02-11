PHOTO: Brad Keselowski celebrates anniversary with wife Paige in picturesque horseback moment

Brad Keselowski took to his official social media account to celebrate his wedding anniversary with his wife, Paige Keselowski. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver shared a photo of him and Paige on Instagram to commemorate their eighth marriage anniversary.

The #6 driver uploaded a photo on Monday where the couple can be seen riding two horses along a beach. Keselowski was wearing a blue-turquoise t-shirt with black shorts. While Paige Keselowski donned a black and floral pink dress.

Sharing the picture on the Meta-owned platform, Keselowski wrote,

"8 years riding together. Happy Anniversary Paige!"

Here's the post by Brad Keselowski on Instagram:

Trending

Brad Keselowski got married to Paige White on February 10, 2017, after years of dating. Paige's father, Louise, was a former stock car racing driver and introduced her to the world of motorsport at a very young age. A graduate of East Carolina University, it wasn't tough for her to find her soulmate in a NASCAR driver.

Prior to their marriage, the couple gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Scarlett, in 2015. The very next year (2016) the couple announced their engagement and got married in 2017. Two years later, in 2019, Brad and Paige Keselowski gave birth to their second child, another daughter named Autumn.

In July 2023, Keselowski announced that they were expecting their third child together. Four months later, their third child and first son, Maize, was born. Paige Keselowski currently works for husband Brad's Checkered Flag Foundation, an organization that assists and honors military veterans in the United States.

Paige Keselowski penned a heartfelt note for Brad Keselowski on anniversary

After Brad Keselowski posted a picture of him with Paige Keselowski to wish their eighth anniversary, the latter did her part too. Mrs. Keselowski took to her official X account to pen a heartwarming note for her husband.

Paige Keselowski uploaded three photos of them having a good time alongside a beach. Sharing the photos, here's what she wrote on the micro-blogging site,

"Thank you for loving me and these babies. This crazy beautiful life has been the best thing I’ve been a part of. Happy Anniversary, BK. I love you."

Here's Paige Keselowski's X post.

Expand Tweet

Away from personal space, Brad Keselowski is getting ready to race in his 18th season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He will continue to race for the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, a team he co-owns, and drive the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry.

Keselowski failed to have a flying start to the 2025 season after he finished the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in 21st place despite starting from fifth. However, he can still make amends in NASCAR's biggest race, the upcoming Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

Besides Keselowski, RFK Racing will also field two more drivers under full-time obligation, Chris Buescher with the #17 entry, and Ryan Preece with the #60 entry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"