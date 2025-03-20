PHOTO: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s "tantrum over the chair" caught in hilarious moment by Amy

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy recently shared a picture of the former NASCAR driver throwing a "tantrum over the chair" for their Bless Your 'Hardt podcast. The couple, who got married in 2016, have been hosting the new Dirty Mo Media show since its debut in February 2025.

Ad

On her latest Instagram story, Amy posted a picture where Dale Earnhardt Jr. could be seen sitting on a single sofa chair.

"[Dale Earnhardt Jr.] tantrum over the chair," Amy wrote.

Amy's story on March 20. Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram

During the latest episode of Bless Your Hardt, Earnhardt Jr. was sitting in a different chair and answered fan questions with Amy. She was asked about her misconceptions about NASCAR before meeting Dale Jr., who competed in the sport until 2017.

Ad

Trending

The JR Motorsports team owner met Amy when she was hired to help design Dale's home.

"Idon't know if I had any misconceptions because I really didn't know much about NASCAR. I guess if I had to assume something before going to a race or meeting Dale, it would be that it wasn't quite as big as it is, like the racetracks and everything. Everything is far more grand. The fans are super enthusiastic. It's louder than you can imagine. I don't know, it's just a way bigger deal," Amy said (00:30 onwards).

Ad

Ad

Amy and Dale Jr. are parents to two daughters together, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. They also own a vodka brand, High Rock Vodka, which they launched in 2022.

"They're all just so different" - Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy on NASCAR races

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy also shared her thoughts on how each NASCAR race, including the Great American Race differs from the others. During the same episode, the two-time Daytona 500 winner, Earnhardt Jr. asked her about a NASCAR race she would recommend to someone. Amy responded:

Ad

"They're all just so different. I love Daytona because it's Daytona. I love that the beach is close. The racing is always more fun. It's like an event, the whole weekend's more of an event. Bristol's incredible. It's totally different. It's loud. You can see the whole track from any seat in the stadium." (01:20 onwards)

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after the conclusion of the 2017 season and now works as a broadcaster for the series. He is set to start a multi-year contract with Amazon and TNT, with both set to air Cup Series races in the coming months.

The 50-year-old previously worked for NBC and collected 26 Cup wins over 19 years. Earnhardt Jr. also won awarded the Most Popular Driver title 15 consecutive times from 2003.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback