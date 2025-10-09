Photo: Danica Patrick joins Lara Trump and Tulsi Gabbard for a surprise workout session in Washington DC

NASCAR trailblazer Danica Patrick was recently seen with American politician Lara Trump and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at a gym in Washington, D.C. The trio attempted the famous Pete and Bobby challenge that is currently going viral on social media.The challenge was originally named after Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Bobby), who initiated it in the first place, encouraging participants to share their results and tag others to continue the trend. It includes doing 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups within a 10-minute time limit.Although it’s unknown whether Danica Patrick and her gym buddies completed the challenge, Lara took to Instagram and posted a group photo. She captioned it, saying,“Heck of a morning doing the Pete &amp; Bobby Challenge (100 pushups and 50 pull ups in under 10 mins) with this group of badasses! Tune in to @myviewfnc on @foxnews this Saturday at 9pm to see who came out on top!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanica Patrick is one of the most successful women drivers in the history of NASCAR. She competed in the IndyCar Series from 2005 to 2011 and the NASCAR Cup Series from 2012 to 2018. To this day, Patrick remains the only female driver to win the Indy Japan 300 back in 2008.The 43-year-old was also the first woman driver in the NASCAR Cup Series to win a pole. In 2013, Patrick logged a P8 in the Daytona 500, which to this day remains the highest finish by a woman in the crown jewel event. She doesn’t race anymore but is very much involved in competitive racing through her gig with Sky Sports F1 for the 2025 season.However, Danica Patrick’s role as a Formula 1 pundit had been scaled back following the 2025 season finale. She was also absent from the Australian Grand Prix, which took place in Melbourne earlier this year.Danica Patrick criticizes the NFL’s decision involving Puerto Rican rapper Bad BunnyDanica Patrick criticized the NFL’s decision to have Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX, scheduled for February 8, 2026. She expressed her views in an interview on Bannon’s WarRoom on X, formerly known as Twitter.“I don't have any problem with someone performing in the halftime that is not from the United States, although Bad Bunny is technically a citizen because he was born in Puerto Rico,” said Danica Patrick, explaining her stance.&quot;“I don't care where you were actually born; what I care is that I can sing along to the music. And his music is almost nothing in English,&quot; she added.The former NASCAR driver and F1 analyst then stressed that the Super Bowl is the most highly watched event on television, with about 127 million people estimated to tune in. So it’s where Americans come together as a country, enjoy themselves, and, most importantly, sing along with the halftime performance. Patrick thinks that might not be possible if Bad Bunny does it.