PHOTO: Kelley Earnhardt Miller makes fashion statement in chic dress as she poses with her valentine LW Miller

Kelley Earnhardt Miller took to her social media account to post about Valentine's Day with her husband, LW Miller. As she celebrated the day with her love, she shared a photo of herself with Mr. Miller in a chic dress with a "Valentine" caption.

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt Miller donned an off-white dress with black love signs printed all over. She was standing beside LW Miller, who was wearing a black suit with a bluish shirt inside. Taking to her official Instagram account, Mrs. Miller shared the photo with a caption. She wrote,

"My forever Valentine."

Ad

Trending

Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the second child of Dale Earnhardt. She was born to the late NASCAR Cup Series driver and his second wife Brenda Lorraine Jackson. She has two brothers — elder brother Kerry Earnhardt and younger brother Dale Earnhardt Jr.

She married Raymond Walter Holm Jr. in 2001, and by 2004 they were divorced. She then got married to Jimmy Elledge, with whom she has two daughters — Karsyn and Kennedy. However, they got divorced after a few years, and in 2011, she married LW Miller. Together, they have a child, Wyatt.

Ad

On the professional stage, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports. She also co-owns the Mooresville-based NASCAR team along with her husband LW Miller, brother Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller and LW Miller's JR Motorsports qualified for 2025 Daytona 500

For the first time in JR Motorsports' history, they will field a car for the Daytona 500. This was made possible by Justin Allgaier, their star driver, who qualified for the Great American Race on Thursday. Allgaier performed at his very best in the second Duel and earned his team the ticket to the iconic race on Sunday.

Ad

Justin Allgaier (40) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Allgaier missed out on the first Duel on Wednesday as Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson grabbed the first two of the four available uncharted slots. However, the JR Motorsports driver made sure he didn't lose the opportunity the second time around.

Ad

"I said it earlier, yesterday, we really wanted to make it in yesterday," Kelley Earnhardt Miller told the Media after their qualification. "We've been saying on the way down here it'll be okay, whatever happens happens, this is our first try, so on and so forth."

"Then last night came, and it was just really kind of a gut punch when we didn't make it on time. To have to race tonight was really nerve-wracking. L.W. my husband, said it best: Justin just made us relive Phoenix over and over those last few minutes there," she added. (As per Speedway Digest.)

The 2024 Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier will drive the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry in NASCAR's biggest race. The race will take place on February 16, 2025, at 1:30 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"