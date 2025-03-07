PHOTO: Leah Pruett shares adorable 'impromptu appearance' of son Dominic during Tony Stewart's NHRA media day

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett posted a picture on social media with their son, Dominic James Stewart during the NHRA media day.

Pruett, a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel winner, took a break from racing after her pregnancy in 2024 and welcomed her first child Dominic in November. She and the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Stewart, became parents just hours before the NHRA Finals at Pomona. In her latest Instagram story, Pruett shared a picture of the three posing for the camera ahead of the season-opener Gatornationals.

"Dominic making an impromptu appearance during Tony's NHRA media/production day," Pruett wrote.

Leah Pruett's story on March 7. Source: @leah.pruett on Instagram

Pruett began racing in Top Fuel in 2013 after competing in other drag races and won her first race in 2016. Her best NHRA season was before she stepped back in 2023 when she finished third.

Stewart stepped into Pruett's place and raced her Top Fuel dragster for Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) last season. The 53-year-old had two runner-up finishes as a rookie in 2024 and was placed ninth in the final standings. He will start his second year with the eight-car bonus race, NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway this weekend.

"Takes some of the stress of being a rookie driver" - Tony Stewart on second season in Top Fuel car

Tony Stewart has had a broad career, competing in IndyCar, NASCAR, dirt racing and NHRA. The Columbus, Indiana native is the only driver to win championships in both IndyCar and NASCAR, having won the 1997 IndyCar championship and three NASCAR Cup titles in 2002, 2005 and 2011, plus another as a team owner in 2014.

Stewart will debut with teammate Matt Hagan for the 2025 NHRA season opener at the Gatornationals on March 7-9. Stewart will race a Top Fuel dragster, and Hagan will drive a Funny Car.

"This year's Gatornationals definitely takes some of the stress of being a rookie driver out of the equation. Last year, I had to learn a Top Fuel car and go up against the best in the class. The competition is tough, so having a year under my belt lets me go into Gainesville a little more relaxed than my rookie season," said Tony Stewart in a statement.

"Right now, we are working on the performance of our car, and we have been testing. We had some performance issues last year, and we have been working on the car's setups. I'm hoping that we get the needle moving in the right direction, and I'll get this car into the winner's circle," he added.

The NHRA Gatornationals will have Nitro qualifying on March 7 and 8, airing on Fox Sports. The final races are scheduled to begin at 10:30 am ET on March 9.

