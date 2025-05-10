PHOTO: Lyda Moore shares heartfelt Mother's Day gift from Kurt Busch on Instagram

Kurt Busch's girlfriend, Lyda Moore, took to her official social media account to share an update on Mother's Day. Moore, on her Instagram account, shared a photo of a flower bouquet she received from Kurt Busch, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Mother's Day is widely celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, it fell on May 11, and countries including the United States, Australia, and India celebrate this day with love and respect for all mothers worldwide.

Celebrating the same, Busch gifted a flower bouquet to his girlfriend, Moore, on the eve of the occasion, Mother's Day. Along with it, he also dropped a message for her. He sent,

"Happy Mother's Day! Love, Kurt"

Sharing a picture of the flowers in a vase, Moore posted it on her official Instagram story. Here's the screenshot of the picture:

Credit: Lyda Moore on Instagram (IG/@ligerlou)

Kurt Busch was married twice before he entered into a relationship with Lyda Moore. The former NASCAR driver got engaged to Eva Bryan in 2005 and married her a year later. Five years later, in 2011, they got separated.

In 2014, Busch met Ashley Van Metre and entered a relationship soon after. The couple got engaged in August 2015 and married one and a half years later in January 2017. They were married for five years before filing for divorce in May 2022.

Kurt Busch announced his new girlfriend with a nostalgic social media post

In December last year, Kurt Busch announced his new girlfriend, Lyda Moore, with a social media post. The former NASCAR driver was in Disneyland with Moore, and this was the subject of the post.

This was also Busch's first visit to the iconic place since he was 12 years old. In a post consisting of pictures and videos, Busch wrote,

"Warning! Here comes my Disneyland photo dump. I haven't been here since I was 12 years old. Thanks @Disneyland, we had a blast!"

Here's the post by Kurt Busch on X:

After he retired from NASCAR, Busch stayed away from the sport for some time before joining as the Behind The Scenes advisor for 23XI Racing (the team he raced with before retiring). Busch has 776 races under his belt in over 24 years, where he took a championship (2004), 34 wins, 28 pole positions, and 339 Top 10s.

He joined the Top tier stock car racing with the 2000 MBNA.com 400 at Dover, and went on to win his first race two years later at the 2002 Food City 500 at Bristol. The 46-year-old's final race win in the Cup Series was the 2022 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, and his last race was the 2022 Ambetter Health 301 at New Hampshire.

