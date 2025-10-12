Photo: NASCAR racer and model Toni Breidinger joins $60M-worth Kendall Jenner in Texas

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 12, 2025 19:52 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Toni Breidinger at the Dolby Theatre on Jul 16, 2025. Image: Imagn

Toni Breidinger attended an 818 Tequila event in Texas and shared a snapshot with Kendall Jenner, whose brand sponsored the 26-year-old's No. 5 team in the NASCAR Truck Series.

TRICON Garage's rookie Breidinger is the only woman competing full-time in NASCAR's top three national series this season. She is the first Arab-American woman in the sport and also a model. She has worked for Victoria's Secret and was featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue this year.

On Sunday, October 12, Toni Breidinger shared a series of photos, including one with $60M-worth Jenner (according to CelebrityNet Worth), on Instagram, where she has over 2.5 million followers. She captioned the post:

"Hello from texas."
Breidinger has been successful in acquiring multiple high-profile sponsorships. She announced in April that 818 Tequila would be her primary sponsor at Nashville Superspeedway and an associate sponsor for the remainder of the season. The collaboration marked the brand's first national sports partnership.

"I am thrilled to partner with 818 Tequila for my 2025 Racing Season. Let the races begin 🏁💚, " Toni Breindinger wrote on Instagram.

Breidinger's other sponsors include Raising Cane’s, Celsius, Sunoco, Coach, and Dave & Buster's. Coach is sponsoring her for two races at Michigan International Speedway and the upcoming playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

However, Breidinger's results have not yet met expectations. The San Francisco native has yet to land a top-10 finish with three races left in the 2025 NASCAR Truck season.

"The process is a little hard to trust" - Toni Breidinger on rookie season challenges

Toni Breidinger started racing with go-karts at age nine and advanced to the USAC Western US Asphalt Midget Series in 2014. She finished as runner-up in her first two seasons and claimed the championship in 2016.

During a recent chat with basketball Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Instagram, she talked about the moment she fell in love with racing.

"Such a vivid memory to me just about to climb into my first go-kart. Just a random activity. I tried one day with my twin sister, fell in love with it, and kind of rest history from there," Toni Breidinger said (00:40 onwards).
Breidinger's career-best Truck finish was in 15th place during her debut at Kansas Speedway in 2023. This season, her best result came at Rockingham Speedway, where she finished in 18th.

"I'm learning so much more than I ever would have expected, which is exciting, but also very humbling at the same time. It's trusting the process, but sometimes I'm like, that process is a little hard to trust today," Breidinger added (03:15).

The Truck Series will return to Talladega Superspeedway on October 19.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

