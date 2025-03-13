PHOTO: Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio flaunts effortless style in sleek denim jumpsuit

Former NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Blaney (formally Tulio) recently shared a picture of herself dressed in a denim jumpsuit on social media.

Ryan and Gianna married in December 2024, a year after the Penske driver proposed. In her latest Instagram story, Gianna wore a denim jumpsuit with a white handbag and shoes. She also tagged the fast fashion retail company, Fashion Nova in her story.

Gianna Blaney's story on March 13. Source: @giannatulio on Instagram

In her latest post on Instagram, where she has over 98K followers, Gianna shared a picture with Ryan Blaney at the Arizona track with the caption:

"📍Phoenix Raceway"

Gianna, who grew up in Philadelphia but later moved to Florida, is a graduate of Palm Beach State College. She won Miss Hooters International in 2021 and has worked as a model, influencer, and swimsuit designer.

Meanwhile, Ryan had a rough day at Phoenix last week, finishing worst at the track since November 2020 after his engine failed near the end (Lap 290) and he ended in 28th position. However, the No. 12 Ford driver has had two top-10 finishes this year and is currently ranked fourth among NASCAR Cup Series drivers in points.

Blaney will return to the track for the fifth race this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2025 Pennzoil 400. The 31-year-old finished third at the race last year and has had four top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track in the last eight starts.

"We already live together but it does feel different" - Ryan Blaney on marriage with long-time partner Gianna

Ryan Blaney and Gianna tied the knot last December after being together for over four years.

In an interview last month, Ryan talked about their marriage and said being married feels special even though they had already been living together. When asked what the couple learned during their first month of marriage, Gianna responded:

"I don’t think I’ve learned anything from the first month....Every thing feels the same...I don't know, security, I guess I feel more secure. I have a husband," told Tulio (via Justin Schuoler).

"Everyone asks, 'Does it feel different now that you’re married?' Well, yes and no. We already live together, but it does feel different. You have your significant other. We’re in this, for sure. There’s a lot that is the same but in the back of your head, it is different because this is for sure your person forever. I didn’t think it would feel much different, but it definitely does in that regard," added Ryan Blaney.

Ryan and Gianna Blaney met in 2018 and started dating in 2020. They got engaged in 2023 and married on December 12, the following year.

