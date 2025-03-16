PHOTO: Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett’s latest family photoshoot takes the spotlight in their NHRA team update

Renowned NASCAR team owner and former Cup Series driver Tony Stewart and his wife Leah Pruett's firstborn, Dominic James, took the spotlight on social media. This came after Stewart's NHRA team's social media account posted a picture of the newborn and the couple.

Stewart met Pruett right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020. As they met, they dated throughout quarantine, and a year later, in 2021, they got married. Three years after their marriage, in June 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby.

A few months later, Stewart and his wife welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, Dominic, in November last year. From then on, there has been constant hype around Stewart Jr. and how the new parents coped with the newborn.

Amid this, Tony Stewart's NHRA team's official X account shared a picture of the couple with Stewart Jr., with the caption,

"We interrupt our regularly scheduled programming to bring you this sweetie."

The post depicted a smiling Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett holding the cute Dominic James Stewart. Here's the post of the trio from X:

Anthony Wayne Stewart, popularly known as Tony Stewart, is a popular NASCAR figure. He is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (as a driver) and an IndyCar Series winner. Stewart raced in the Cup Series for 18 years, where he racked up 618 races, with 49 wins, 15 pole positions, and 308 Top 10s.

His Xfinity Series statistics consist of 94 races in over 15 years, with 11 wins, six pole positions, and 41 Top 10s. In addition to this, he also raced in the Truck and NASCAR Canada Series. In IndyCar, the man from Columbus, Indiana, has 26 race starts to his name in over five years, with three wins, seven podiums, and eight pole positions.

When Tony Stewart shared his emotions after becoming a father

After Dominic James Stewart was born, Tony Stewart was over the moon with emotions. Speaking about how he felt, he recently told renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass that he was proud and went through a range of emotions on seeing the little Stewart Jr. He also added how he was given the task to name their newborn.

Here's what he said:

"That (coming up with the name) was my only job because she knew not to give me more responsibility."

Following this, he added why he did not suggest 'Anthony' for the newborn's name:

“There’s no way in hell I would give a kid a strike against him right out of the gate like that."

Then, Stewart stated how he felt after meeting his newly born son:

"I’m just proud to have him, and when I saw his face today, it just (was) an emotion that I’ve never had before," he further added.

Stewart is currently racing in the National Hot Rod Association for his own team, Tony Stewart Racing. He is driving the Top Fuel Dragster category in place of his wife, who moved away to start a family with the former NASCAR racer.

