Photo: Tyler Reddick and ‘bossman’ Denny Hamlin share a ‘track walk’ with Red Sox legend David Ortiz 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick was accompanied by team owner and fellow driver Denny Hamlin and former baseball player David Ortiz, on a track walk of the Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier on Saturday. The track walk took place ahead of this weekend's Cup Series race in Florida.

Sharing the photos on his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier today, the #45 driver referred to Denny Hamlin as "bossman" in his caption - Hamlin being a co-owner of Reddick's team, 23XI Racing. The 29-year-old driver also called former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz "Big Papi", the nickname that came about due to him calling people "Papi", whose names he didn't know.

"Track walk with Big Papi & the bossman. 🚗⚾️," Reddick captioned.

Reddick heads into this weekend's event at the Homestead-Miami Speedway as the defending race winner. Last year, Reddick's efforts towards the end of the race secured him a victory at the track and locked his place in the Championship four of the 2024 season.

He ended last season fourth place in the standings, after scoring two other wins, 12 top-fives, and 21 top-10 finishes.

In 2025, Reddick is yet to cross the finish line to take victory. He secured a pole position qualifying at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this month and while he was unable to clinch the win, he did cross the line to take third place.

This was Reddick's second top-five finish this year, with his first coming at the Daytona 500 when he crossed the line to take the runner-up position.

Tyler Reddick discusses his final laps at the Homestead-Miami race last year

Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, October 27, 2024 - Source: Imagn

In an interview with The Athletic, Tyler Reddick discussed what was going on in his mind towards the end of October 2024's Homestead-Miami Speedway race. The 23XI Racing driver admitted how he avoided pitting during the caution period and made the most of his tires for the final two laps, which ended up paying off.

"Those last two laps, there was not a lot of grip left in the car or the tire compared to who I was racing around. I had zero margin for error. To run a competitive corner, I had to make sure I had no dirty air on my car whatsoever — because if I caught a little sniff of it, I’d get tight and someone was going to pass me. And if I got passed by any cars at any point, my chance of winning was gone."

"So those last two laps, I just guessed perfectly. Got the right line. I knew, “If they’re going to go here, I need to go there.” You never know what is going to work in those moments, so it was really cool I pretty much got the last two laps perfectly right."

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 takes place on Sunday, March 23 at 3 PM ET. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, with radio coverage by MRN and SiriusXM.

