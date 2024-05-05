PHOTO: William Byron's girlfriend Erin Blaney rocks affordable denim look for weekend outing

William Byron's girlfriend Erin Blaney shared her outfit on social media wearing high-rise jeans which was quite the spirit in the 90s.

Blaney's Instagram reveals her fashion habits in the amazing ways she dresses up. Recently, she also posted a picture on LTK, a platform for creators to run their businesses. Sharing the picture of herself wearing the high-rise jeans, she wrote:

"THE BEST JEANS for everyday / every night"

Erin Blaney's LTK post in high-rise jeans

Blaney remains fairly active on social media with over 26k following Instagram alone. There, she posts pictures with her friends or during outings. She recently also posted a picture with her pet dog, captioning it:

"Just a casual post for your daily dose of Benjamin Franklin 🤍"

Other than her social media activities, Blaney is the 2023 Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney's sister. She is also the executive of their family charity, the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.

2024 Daytona 500 winner William Byron and Erin Blaney started dating in 2019. Although they disclosed their relationship on social media, Ryan was not aware before that. It was only through a third party at Martinsville that he came to know about his sister's relationship with the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

When Ryan Blaney joked about his sister's relationship with fellow NASCAR driver William Byron

Netflix's docuseries 'NASCAR: Full Speed' revealed a moment that Ryan Blaney shared regarding Erin Blaney's relationship with William Byron.

The two have been dating for a while now and Ryan Blaney approves of them. However, there was a moment last year when he and Byron were in contention for the Cup Series Championship. While most of the questions from the media were expected to be regarding his strategy or preparation for the final race, they were instead about how would his sister's relationship with his challenger affect the race.

Reacting to the many questions he was asked, Blaney jokingly said:

"Y’all should have broken up for his week then after the season got back together. We wouldn’t have had to answer so many questions about it."

However, Blaney also mentioned that if he had lost to Byron, he would have been disappointed for a while but happy for him and his sister.

"I probably would be upset for a little bit, right? You just lost. But I would be happy for them, him as well, that he did win. I would show him a bunch of respect."

In the end, Blaney got his first Cup Series championship victory.