"Pick JGR next year" - Chase Briscoe's witty comeback to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck's failed prediction

NASCAR driver drove down victory lane in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, securing his spot in the playoffs. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Briscoe playfully responded to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck's pre-season picks for this year's campaign.

Briscoe pilots the #14 Ford for Stewart Haas Racing (SHR), competing full-time in the Cup Series. Earlier this year, SHR announced their exit from NASCAR, which threw a spanner in the works for all their drivers, leaving them without a seat. However, following the announcement, Briscoe, 29, was confirmed as the driver for Joe Gibbs Racing's #19 Toyota for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the season, The Athletic's Jeff Gluck continued his annual tradition of selecting a team he believes will face disappointment. This year, he chose SHR as a potential underachiever. However, his prediction has been proven wrong as SHR has made it to the playoffs courtesy of Briscoe's win. Here's what Gluck had to say about it via Dirty Mo Media on X:

"You'll recall that two years ago I picked Trackhouse Racing to be the biggest disappointment, then both their drivers won races to make the playoffs. Ross Chastain almost won the championship in a magical year. Last year, I picked RFK racing as the biggest disappointment. Both drivers end up making the playoffs. This year, I picked Stewart Haas Racing. Chase Briscoe to start the year in the 12 questions at Daytona said 'I'm so glad you picked us because that means we're going to be in the playoffs'."

After his victory at Darlington secured Stewart Haas Racing's spot in the 2024 playoffs, Briscoe playfully addressed Gluck's incorrect prediction.

"Pick JGR next year," he wrote on X.

Briscoe is set to compete for the Cup Series title this season, marking a pivotal moment in his career as Stewart-Haas Racing prepares to exit the sport. Briscoe will undoubtedly aim to deliver a memorable farewell for the team, making his performance this season even more significant.

Chase Briscoe sheds light on strategy for first round of playoffs at Atlanta

AS NASCAR heads into the playoffs, newly confirmed playoff competitor Chase Briscoe has spoken about his strategy for the opening Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In a recent episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Briscoe reflected on the mistakes he made at Atlanta earlier this season in the Ambetter Health 400. He said,

"Our car at Atlanta earlier this year was incredible. That was a race I should have won. I was extremely aggressive and just put myself in a bad spot you know"

I think for us this first round, we see it time and time again the first round of the NASCAR playoffs, you just cannot eliminate yourself and you know it gets a little tricky with a Super Speedway being in that first round, but at the same time you just cannot have just a massive mistake right? You can't have a 30-something place finish," he added.

Briscoe’s last visit to Atlanta ended in disappointment after an on-track incident resulted in a DNF. The 29-year-old will now be eager to redeem himself and deliver a stronger performance.

