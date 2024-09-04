"Picked up the phone and called everybody" - Alex Bowman responds to HMS exit rumors citing Rick Hendrick-led management comments

Amidst NASCAR's silly season, Alex Bowman addressed the rumors of him being out of the #48 Chevy ride of Hendrick Motorsports next season. Bowman is one of the top 16 drivers of the 2024 playoff rounds, securing his berth after snapping an 80-race winless streak in July.

In a conversation with renowned journalist Alan Cavanna, the 31-year-old discussed the "annoying" rumor, saying Rick Hendrick's top management assured him of no changes in their Cup Series lineup for 2025. Additional reports suggest that Bowman is signed at least through next year.

"That rumor has certainly been annoying, definitely. Obviously my contracts through the end of '26 and all I can tell you is like what my bosses have told me and that's, there's no plans to change anything. Rumors are just rumors, so hopefully they'll get their announcements done, so my rumors stop," Bowman said.

Trending

The Arizona native replaced the seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson in the #48 Chevy and since then has garnered six wins for Hendrick Motorsports.

Furthermore, Bowman said:

"I trust my bosses and that's what they've told me... Like, every conversation I've had with my bosses it's unfortunate rumors, and it's like rumors that we're really not even a part of, which makes it difficult. I don't think there's any plans or anything on the HMS side."

"At the point where I picked up the phone and, and called everybody, and everybody said absolutely not, so, um, that's really all I have to go on, and I don't have a reason to believe anything other than that. There's no, 'Oh, you need to do this to keep your job.' Like, it's absolutely not. Everything's fine. So, um, beyond that, like, we need to go run better."

Expand Tweet

Out of the four Hendrick's Cup Series entries, Bowman is placed at the fourth in overall performance this season. Kyle Larson, who missed out on the regular season championship by one point, is the top performer of the group.

NASCAR insiders added fuel to the rumor of Alex Bowman's split from HMS

The speculation of Alex Bowman leaving Hendrick Motorsports rose when veteran spotter Brett Griffin hinted he would be "out of more" if he didn't steer past the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

In an episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the host Griffin said:

"I'll say (Martin) Truex is out, I'll say Alex Bowman is out and he may be out of more than just the playoff if he's out first round." (1:39.39)

NASCAR spotter Freddie Kraft added to Griffin's statement, saying:

"There's a reason why they haven't announced any drivers in certain cars yet."

Bowman and his #48 team will be next in action for the first Round of 16 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8 at 3 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback