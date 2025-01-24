Picture: Scott McLaughlin shares a photo with NASCAR sensation Connor Zilisch ahead of Rolex 24

Scott McLaughlin, the Australian Supercars and NTT IndyCar Series driver has shared a selfie with NASCAR’s Connor Zilisch on Twitter. The duo will be competing together in NASCAR's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The image comes from one of the 24 testing sessions ahead of the race at Daytona International Speedway. Posted on McLaughlin’s official X handle, the tweet is hashtagged '#Rolex 24' with Zilisch tagged in the caption:

“Lay a heater down @ConnorZilisch #Rolex24"

The picture stems from the NASCAR partnership between McLaughlin, an IndyCar driver and former Supercars champion, and Zilisch, an 18-year-old rookie in NASCAR.

Scott McLaughlin, an IndyCar driver and former Supercars champion, and Connor Zilisch, an 18-year-old NASCAR talent, are part of a four-member team competing in the GTD Pro class. They’ll share the No. 91 Trackhouse by TF Sport Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R with two other drivers: Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, and Ben Keating, a seasoned sports car racer.

Zilisch, who won the LMP2 class at the 2024 Rolex 24 and the 12 Hours of Sebring, has quickly built an impressive resume. In NASCAR, he debuted in the Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen with a pole-to-win performance and recently announced his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Trackhouse Racing in March at Circuit of The Americas.

McLaughlin and van Gisbergen, both New Zealanders, bring years of rivalry in Supercars to this new partnership. Each has won three Supercars titles, but this marks their first time teaming up. The team has shown strong momentum in practice sessions, finishing within the top five in four out of six sessions. Zilisch even recorded the fastest lap in one session.

Scott McLaughlin’s take on the opportunity to race in the Rolex 24

The #91 Trackhouse by TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R of Ben Keating, Connor Zilisch, Scott McLaughlin, and Shane van Gisbergen during qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 23, 2025- Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin has expressed excitement about his transition to the GTD Pro class and the opportunity to drive a Chevrolet Corvette, calling it a major highlight of his racing career. He began competing in IMSA in 2023 with LMP2 prototypes, but his participation in the 2025 Rolex 24 marks an important milestone. Speaking with the News-Journal, he said:

"I think this time I'm probably the most excited just from the fact I get to race for some amazing drivers and in a Corvette. I've always wanted to race this race with Corvette, and I’m super pumped that Chevy was able to get that done for me and allowed me to do it.”

McLaughlin also talked about the personal aspect involved in racing, saying that being away from his three-month-old daughter during the event adds emotional weight for the driver.

For the upcoming race, the full field of IMSA entries will line up for the 2025 edition of the Rolex 24 sports-car endurance classic on the front stretch at Daytona International Speedway. The twice-around-the-clock race is scheduled for Jan. 25–26 on the 3.56-mile road course.

