“Pisses me off”: Jeff Burton slams ‘bullshit’ narrative surrounding Joey Logano

Several fans believe that Joey Logano did not deserve to be the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Last year, the driver finished the season with only seven top-fives and 13 top-10s, with the worst average finish (17.1) for a champion. That’s precisely what drew anger and backlash from the community.However, former NASCAR icon Jeff Burton does not care about that. The way he sees it, a championship is a championship. It does not matter under what circumstances it was won.Therefore, he does not appreciate when somebody says that Joey Logano won the championship by a fluke. Detailing his stance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the former Cup Series driver said,“NASCAR's got a decision they have to make, and they are going to make it. And whoever wins the championship, whatever the rules are, that's the deserving champion. It pisses me off when somebody says, 'Joey Logano didn't win the championship.' Bullsh**! He won the championship.” (00:40 onwards)Logano didn’t have the season-high average finish achieved by Chase Elliott. He didn’t win as many races as Kyle Larson, either. But Logano led laps exactly when he needed to. Furthermore, his victory marked Team Penske’s third straight championship sweep.“There was a set of rules, and they went out and did it better than everybody else. You may not like that they won the championship, I get it, I understand that. But don't take the credit away from them for what they did!” Burton continued.Now Joey Logano has a shot at bagging his fourth NASCAR Cup Series championship. His teammates, Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney, are also in the mix. Next up for the drivers is the opening race of the Round of 12, which will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21.Joey Logano opens up about his retirement plans ahead of a Cup career milestoneDays ahead of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, which took place on July 20, 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano revealed his retirement plans. That race was going to mark his 600th start and make him the 33rd driver in the series’ history to reach the milestone.During an exclusive interview with Bob Pockrass of FOX, Logano said,“As soon as I feel like I'm a drag on the team and I'm not bringing anything to the table anymore, whether that's on the racetrack or off the racetrack, that's what I need to get out of the way.”“Because at that point, I want to see Roger Penske and his race team and the people that are there be successful. I care about them a lot. And so, I want to be a way to contribute to that,” he added.Logano finished the race 14th, having started from eighth. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the 400-lap event, while the top-five spots were rounded off by Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and Ty Gibbs.