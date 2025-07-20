  • NASCAR
Pit stop issues trouble Chase Elliott again as HMS star loses out winning Stage 2

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:42 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington - Source: Imagn
Chase Elliott at NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott missed out on a precious Stage 2 win when a mishap at the pit road during green flag conditions derailed his run. NASCAR shared the video of the pit stop not going as planned on X.

Elliott's struggles with pit stop challenges came back to haunt him at Dover, and took away his chance to win Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup race. Elliott started on pole after qualifying was rained out. But it was Christopher Bell who won Stage 2.

Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports team based its race day strategy on past experience and simulation data to help them deal with the demands of a repaved track like Dover, including limited practice and old tires that can be more typical of those types of tracks. Elliott was up front early and won his first stage of the 2025 season, but trouble followed when routine pit stops came into play as the race progressed.

Trending

NASCAR shared it with the caption:

"Green-flag pit stop issues for the No. 9 changes up the lead."
Afterwards, he managed to retake the lead, and was ahead of Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and William Byron after 275 laps.

Chase Elliott started in the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. NASCAR opted to use its metric system to fill the starting grid for the race. Saturday’s practice and qualifying were washed out due to rain. Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports No. 9), who finished third in the race at Sonoma, had the top metric and finished second in the owner standings.

Chase Elliott hoping to avoid Dover curse ahead of NASCAR start from pole

Chase Elliott was joined on the front row by Chase Briscoe, with Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron rounding out the top five starters. Ahead of the race, Elliott spoke candidly about his approach to Dover, a track known for its unforgiving nature. He remarked to PRNLive:

"This is one of those places that will bite you. I try to respect this place as much as possible, and I hope it respects me back"
Elliott, who has amassed two wins and ten top-five finishes at Dover, acknowledged his struggle with traditional qualifying this season and viewed the rainout pole as a result of season-long consistency rather than single-lap speed.

Elliott emphasized the importance of maximizing the first pit stall advantage and capitalizing on the rare opportunity to start up front.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
