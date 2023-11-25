Pitbull's NASCAR Cup Series team in talks to take over ailing MotoGP outfit: Reports

NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing might be looking at expanding into motorsports outside of stock car racing, if reports are to be believed. The Concord, North Carolina-based racing outfit has been linked to the RNF MotoGP Racing Team. This emerged after the latter has reportedly been the subject of a possible disagreement between current co-owners.

Trackhouse Racing is co-owned by the popular rapper Pitbull and driver-turned-entrepreneur Justin Marks. The duo has been speculated to be at the forefront of rescuing the ailing MotoGP team's operations ahead of the 2024 season, according to reports from the-race.com.

After the departure of RNF Racing's team principal Razlan Razali days before pre-season testing for the upcoming season begins, the Aprilia-affiliated team has been on the American stock car racing owners' radar.

The NASCAR race-winning team is set to take up the ailing team's charters for 2024 amidst a reported disagreement between Razali and Romanian co-owner CryptoData. The company has a controlling share of 60% in the racing outfit following the sale by Razali, co-owner and team principal himself.

The team principal took to social media to announce the split publicly as well, with an Instagram post by Razali reading:

"It has been an amazing run, a once in a lifetime opportunity to manage and own a MotoGP team in the world championship. We know what it’s like to win and especially in losing. Worked with the most amazing team members from all over the world."

He added:

"We discovered a world champion in Fabio (Quartararo), we were nearly world champion with Frankie (Franco Morbidelli), we had GOAT Vale (Valentino Rossi), MotoGP legend Dovi (Andrea Dovizioso), we took the risk in Darryn (Binder) and finally the fastest dentist in the world with Miguel (Oliveira) and a champion in waiting Raul (Fernandez)."

What does NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing acquiring RNF Racing mean for both racing outfits?

With Trackhouse Racing setting the pace for its new operations in NASCAR as one not afraid to step out of the box, acquiring a MotoGP team might just be the cherry on top of the cake.

Trackhouse Racing in its three years of existence in NASCAR's highest echelon has brought F1 World Champions into the sport, as well as giving fans iconic moves such as Ross Chastain's "Hail Melon".

Expand Tweet

With Pitbull's vast fortune to back the racing outfit, the RNG MotoGP Racing Team could also benefit from the rapper's $100 million net worth, possibly lifting the team's fortunes.

The new operation is already rumored to switch to newer 2024-spec bikes to start the next season.