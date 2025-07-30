Plane crashes behind gas station where Kyle Larson hosted a meet and greet event last week

Kyle Larson hosted a meet and greet at a gas station in Greenwood, Indiana where he met fans and signed autographs. On Wednesday (July 30), a small plane crashed behind the same gas station, resulting in one casualty from the catastrophe.The crash happened near the Indy South Greenwood Airport and on a hill behind a Cricle K gas station. Per IndyStar, the pilot, who was the plane's sole occupant, died in the crash.NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Brayton Laster shared the news on X:&quot;A plane hit this gas station this morning, I’m not even kidding&quot;Kyle Larson had done a meet and greet at the Circle K gas station at 1183 E. Main St in Greenwood, Indiana on Saturday, July 26 ahead of the Brickyard 400 race in the NASCAR Cup Series.Meanwhile, the Hendrick Motorsport driver finished in second place after a hard-fought performance. Bubba Wallace won the race in the end, joining Larson in the Cup Series playoffs.Kyle Larson sets the record straight as fans misinterpret his 'greatest driver' verdict on Max VerstappenKyle Larson made waves with his 2024 statement about being a &quot;better all-around driver&quot; than Max Verstappen. He later clarified his statement, explaining that many fans and media misinterpreted his comments to mean he claimed to be the &quot;greatest driver in the world&quot;.Larson emphasized that he never said he was the greatest, but rather that he believes his versatility across various racing disciplines gives him an edge over Verstappen, who is widely regarded as the best in Formula 1.“People act like I’m the one who said I am the greatest race car driver in the world. I never said that,” Kyle Larson said to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “I just said I’m a better all-around driver than Max Verstappen. And they took that as I said, ‘I’m the greatest in the world.’ Because, for some reason, Max is considered the greatest in the world. So it’s funny. I mean, I expect it when I have a crash or something. But it’s fine.”The debate started after Larson won his third Knoxville Nationals in 2024 and declared he was better as an all-around driver. Verstappen remained coy at the time when asked to share his thoughts on Larson's comments.Kyle Larson has won the NASCAR Cup Series title once (2021), while Max Verstappen is a four-time Formula 1 world champion with Red Bull Racing.