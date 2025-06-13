“Plane made a small boom”: NASCAR driver stranded as American Air’s engine blows in Charlotte

NASCAR's next event on the Cup and Xfinity Series schedule has taken the grid to Mexico City for the first international points race in a long time. Recently, a NASCAR driver shared an alarming story of his plane malfunctioning as he made his way to Mexico.

Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis, who pilots the #71 Chevrolet for DGM Racing full time, was among a few NASCAR personnel who were expected to be in Mexico on Friday. Two chartered flights were scheduled to fly the drivers and team members for the races at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez. However, Ellis reported that his flight made a 'small boom' as the plane attempted to take off.

He shared a series of posts on X, of which one was captioned:

"Cancel that, plane attempted takeoff, plane made a small boom, we are headed back"

As the plane made its way back to Charlotte, firefighters were waiting on the tarmac for its arrival. Reportedly, a bird strike led to the failure of the plane's second engine, resulting in the 'boom' sound.

Furthermore, NASCAR insider Matt Weaver also reshared Ellis's post on X, confirming the situation and stating that arrangements are being made for the timely arrival of the industry members to Mexico.

"Those on this plane heard a pop right before lift off on the tarmac and came to a stop. Another plane had an issue of some kind too. NASCAR tells us here in Mexico that they are aware and that industry personnel are being placed on different planes to Mexico City." he wrote on X

This weekend will feature points races for both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Truck Series drivers will enjoy a hiatus from racing and will race at Pocono Raceway on June 20.

Major Denny Hamlin update issued ahead of Mexico NASCAR race

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, one of the most decorated Cup Series drivers so the girid recently shared that he will not be competing in the Cup Series race in Mexico. This news came shortly after Hamlin and his family were blessed with a son on June 11.

The #11 Toyota driver shared a post on X, where he stated that he will compete in Pocono, the next event on the calendar after Sunday's historic race.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five."

Meanwhile, NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr.'s brother, Ryan Truex will replace the three-time Daytona 500 winner for the Viva Mexico 250. Catch the action live on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM at 3:00 PM Eastern.

