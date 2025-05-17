For Cup Series driver Josh Berry, winning races is not enough. When the playoffs kick off in August, the Hendersonville native wants to be among the top 16 drivers in the championship standings.

Berry picked up his first Cup Series win earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 2025 marks his sophomore year in the series after driving an entire season for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

Currently sitting 16th in the drivers' standings with 244 points, Berry eyes a stellar season ahead. And that will be possible only if he scores points or wins races. Detailing the same during a recent interview (via Speedway Digest), the 33-year-old driver said:

“It’s a different point system from what we’ve had in years past, but it’s still a way to rank your season. We want to be up there as high as we can and be more consistent being there. That’s the way you take the next step into being a championship contender or championship favorite.”

What Josh Berry needs to be up there is speed and consistency. Twelve races into the season, he has amassed two top-fives and three top-10s. One of those top-10s came in his most recent race at Kansas Speedway.

Berry’s upcoming race, the 2025 All-Star Race, is an exhibition-style event, meaning points will not be at stake. However, winning the event will yield a hefty million-dollar cash prize. Scheduled for Sunday, May 18, the 250-lap event will be televised on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (8 pm ET onwards).

“Those guys are in contention”- Former Cup Series champion acknowledges Josh Berry’s newfound momentum

Josh Berry’s maiden season in the Cup Series yielded a P27 on points, an average finish of 22.72, and zero wins. Furthermore, he got slammed with a whopping 10 DNFs throughout the season.

But things have been better this year. His No. 21 Ford Mustang showcased impressive speed several times, catapulting him to the NASCAR headlines. Reflecting on his performance this year, former Cup Series driver and NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick said (via On3):

“It really has (been impressive). I’m happy for all of them. I think when you see the speed Josh had…those guys are in contention and they’re right in front of our eyes learning how to be consistent winners.”

“Instead of focusing on finishing races and hoping for everyone’s bad luck, you’re changing the complexion of race weekends because now you’re a part of the conversation,” he added.

Josh Berry’s next points-paying race is scheduled for May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Named the Coca-Cola 600, the crown jewel event will stream live on Prime Video, 6 pm ET onwards. Exclusive radio updates will be available on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

