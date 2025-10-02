Playoff king Joey Logano must lean on elite defense to avoid disaster

Joey Logano is entering the Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Roval as the final and eighth place playoff driver with a 13-point lead over Ross Chastain. The Team Penske star's recent races have left little margin for error. He has three consecutive top-five finishes, but the streak ended after he had a messy weekend at Kansas last Sunday.

But Logano can use one clear advantage. He ranks first in defending his position on road courses. The Roval favors drivers who block well and the defending Cup champion has six top-10s in seven Roval starts.

Logano's 18th-place finish in the 2022 Charlotte Roval Playoff race also stands as the worst finish by a driver who went on to win the Cup Series title that same season. The time NASCAR Cup champion also brings experience. He has won six playoff elimination races, which is more than any current playoff driver. That record shows he knows how to protect a slim lead under pressure.

This season, Logano will have to rely on elite defense to avoid disaster. He will have to choose between chasing stage points or landing a strong finish.

"I would pick an oval" - Joey Logano favors the Charlotte oval over road course

Joey Logano won three playoff races late in 2024 and claimed the championship at Phoenix. Luck also favored him last season. He entered the Roval race last season, 13 points below the cutline and finished No. 8. However, Alex Bowman's disqualification allowed him to move on to the Round of 8.

During a media session on Tuesday, Logano was asked if he was pro Roval or wanted the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval to return.

"If you're asking me would I rather run a road course or an oval, I would pick an oval," Logano answered. "It's a road course. There are lefts and rights and there happens to be banking on two of the turns. Personally, I'm too close to the fire to answer that. It's kind of what fans think is best is probably gonna be what we do anyways."

Logano also said that he will have to choose between stage points or a race finish depending on how caution flags fall during the 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400.

"Yeah, depending on how the cautions fall more than likely you’re probably gonna have to pick one or the other," Logano added.

At Kansas last weekend, Joey Logano started at the back after unapproved adjustments to his No. 22 Ford. He finished 7th in the first two stages but a late incident cost him track position, which ended his race in 21st place. Logano still managed 14 points.

The Round of 12 finale of ROVAL 400 is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.

