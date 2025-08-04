Playoff pressure mounts on Kyle Busch for the second consecutive season as he admits RCR “didn’t have enough” at Iowa

Kyle Busch reflected on a frustrating weekend at Iowa Speedway. He acknowledged his team for showing early promise, but said that his #8 Chevy 'couldn't turn in traffic' and simply lacked enough pace to contend up front.Busch began Sunday's (August 3) race on the back foot after wrecking in practice and switching to a backup car. He rebounded from his tail-end start and finished among the top five in Stage 2.On lap 263, he spun out Shane van Gisbergen from his 16th-place run. The ensuing caution flipped the running order while Busch failed to progress further. He ultimately finished 20th, but it wasn't enough to close the gap with Ryan Preece, who currently stands 50 points ahead in the playoff bubble.In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, the 40-year-old detailed his uphill battle.&quot;We started the weekend in a deficit after going to a backup car on Saturday, and spent most of the day Sunday just battling for track position in our Chevrolet. Crew chief Randall Burnett made some race strategy calls that got us into the top 10 and earned us some stage points, but we lost that track position in Stage 3 and struggled to return to the front,&quot; he said.&quot;Our Chevy couldn’t turn in traffic, even with the freshest tires and dirty air didn’t help. We busted our behinds out there today but didn’t have enough,” he added.Here's what he had to say after he found the barriers during practice (via X/Frontstretch):&quot;Just trying to find the right rear limit, find the right rear grip that we needed and made some good changes to the car each time we came down.....And obviously it wasn't there so got a little bit loose and overcorrected and just smacked the fence.&quot;Kyle Busch could miss the playoffs for the second straight year with three races left in the regular season. He's currently on an 81-race winless streak dating back to June 2023.A lookback at Kyle Busch's season so farKyle Busch had a rough start to the season with a DNF at Daytona. He improved with consecutive top-10 finishes at COTA, Atlanta, and Phoenix, but his season faded once he hit his hometown, Las Vegas.The RCR driver could only manage four top-10s in the 19 rounds since Phoenix, with half coming from road courses like Chicago and Sonoma. He hasn't scored a pole yet, but came close to it twice.With 62 laps led and an average finish of 17.4, Kyle Busch is ranked 15th in the driver's standings and 18th in the playoffs, 73 points adrift of the cutline. Up next, he heads to one of his stronger tracks in Watkins Glen International, where he has recorded two wins and finished mainly among the top-10 across 19 starts.However, his track record in the Next Gen Era raises concern, as he finished outside the top-30 in two of his three starts since 2022.