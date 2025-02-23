Pleasantly surprised Kyle Busch responds to a young fan’s ‘waiting for a KFB win’ wish

As Kyle Busch and Stewart Friesen raced side by side on the final lap of Saturday’s (Feb 22) Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a young fan prayed from the grandstands, wishing for Busch's win. His name was Bentley, and he wanted to watch his favorite driver win. When it finally happened, the young fan could hardly contain his excitement.

His reaction to Busch’s photo finish was captured on camera and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Busch happened to come across the video on his feed and was moved by how thrilled his little fan was.

Busch shared the clip, saying,

“Heck ya bud! This is what it’s all about out!👊🏻”

Busch recently got tabbed by Spire Motorsports to drive their No. 7 machine in five Craftsman Truck Series races, beginning this week in Atlanta. The defending winner of the event, Busch, won a couple of truck races for Spire last year as well.

“With my long-standing relationship with Jeff (Dickerson, owner) and having a lot of my former employees still working on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams at Spire Motorsports, it’s cool to be able to hop back in their Chevy Silverados five times and work towards filling those trophy cases,” Busch said of the opportunity.

Busch holds the record for most wins in the Truck Series (67) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102). He is also the winningest driver among the current Cup Series regulars with 63 wins under his belt. He has a total of 232 victories across NASCAR’s all three national series.

Busch’s next race is on Sunday, February 23, at the 1.5-mile quad-oval in Hampton, Georgia. As reported by Racing America, the two-time Cup Series champion qualified sixth for the event and will start on Row 3 alongside Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland.

“Great moves/skill on display”- NASCAR Hall of Famer marvels at Kyle Busch’s dominance at Atlanta

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also watching the race on Saturday. It was the 16th Truck Series race that ended without an overtime restart; safe to say that the new configuration at Atlanta Motor Speedway was delivering just fine.

Notably, it was Busch’s eighth series win at the racetrack. Dale Jr. was impressed with how the Las Vegas native handled his truck at the intermediate superspeedway. Resorting to X, Dale Jr. wrote,

“Man, I agree with Brad K and Joey... mid turn 3/4 the 52 truck had his truck in position to side draft himself into the lead just as he crossed the line. But he chose to do that quite a bit too early and allow @KyleBusch the opportunity to do the same. Made it easy for the veteran to claim the win.”

“Great race. Great moves/skill on display,” he added.

But Kyle Busch hasn’t won a Cup Series race in a long time. He got slammed with his first DNF of the season last week at Daytona International Speedway, and thus, needs to salvage the situation. The best way to do that would be to win, but how good are his chances?

Busch has previously won at Atlanta but his pair of victories dates back to 2013 and 2008, long before Speedway Motorsports decided to crank up the banking and narrow down the racetrack. Since the revamp which took place in 2021, his best finish has been a P3 that came on February 25, 2024.

That being said, fans can watch this year's Ambetter Health 400 exclusively on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards. Live radio updates will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio around the same time.

