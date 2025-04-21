“Please consider giving any amount”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha urges followers to donate for a heartfelt cause

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, urged her followers to donate to her fund “Bundle Of Joy” which helps out couples suffering from infertility-related issues. In an Instagram reel, she shared her own experiences with IVF and how the donation will help couples that face these issues.

Ad

Samantha Busch and Kyle Busch have been outspoken about their years-long struggle with infertility. After facing years of fertility issues and unsuccessful attempts to conceive, the couple turned to IVF, leading to the birth of Brexton in 2015.

The journey did not end with Brexton’s birth; the couple endured further heartache, including a devastating miscarriage after conceiving a child through IVF. They gave birth to Lennix through a surrogate in 2022. Motivated by their personal experiences, Kyle and Samantha have become advocates for infertility awareness, founding the “Bundle of Joy” fund to help other families afford IVF treatments.

Ad

Trending

On Instagram, Samantha Busch urged her followers who have had or not had these fertility issues to donate any amount they can. She said in the video shared:

"All of the proceeds will go directly to the Bundle of Joy Fund so that we can remove that financial hurdle for couples in need. Whether you yourself have battled infertility, know someone who has, or have been blessed to not have to face that, please consider giving any amount, even just $5. When everyone comes together, we can really step up and help these deserving couples become parents."

Ad

Ad

Kyle Busch is one of the most accomplished drivers in the history of NASCAR. He is currently the record holder for most wins in all three of the national series- 232 victories. That includes 63 in the Cup Series, 102 in the Xfinity Series and 67 in the Truck Series. He is the winner of two NASCAR Cup Series Championships (2015 and 2019).

Kyle Busch has competed in nine NASCAR Cup Series races so far and holds 15th place in the Drivers' standings with 200 points. He has yet to break his winless streak that he has accumulated since 2023. Busch has recorded one top-five finish, 4 top-tens and 6 top-20 finishes.

Ad

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha explained where the fund is going

The fund provides monetary grants to help remove financial barriers associated with infertility treatments like IVF, offering hope to families who otherwise might not afford such care. Samantha’s appeal emphasizes the importance of any contribution, to help more couples achieve their dream of parenthood.

"Many of the couples that we fund at the Bundle of Joy Fund are military, police officers, public school teachers, nurses, hard-working, strong people who want to build up their community. But in turn, when they want to start their family, do not have the support. So I ask you, please join me in helping to make these dreams possible for couples. And to my one in six out there, whether you've battled infertility or you're still fighting, you are strong and you are a warrior," Busch said while explaining the kind of couples this fund will reach out to.

The Bundle of Joy Fund has already awarded over $1.9 million in grants and helped more than 145 families welcome babies into the world. Donations are tax-deductible and directly support monetary awards distributed through partnering with fertility clinics, such as Reach Fertility in Charlotte.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More