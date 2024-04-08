"Please god just leave RCR", "It's so frustrating" - NASCAR fans react to Kyle Busch's continued struggle with car handling and performance

Kyle Busch's start to his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign with Richard Childress Racing has been marred by pit road woes, and exacerbated by the team's struggles on short track ovals.

The #8 RCR team's short track struggles continued in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, where he was classified 16th. This marked another disappointing weekend, as he has yet to secure a top-15 finish at such tracks this season.

Kyle Busch reflected on the "tough" outing at Martinsville Speedway, explaining his struggles with rear grip. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Tough for us to pass today, struggling with rear grip and drive off the corners but we collected a stage point and brought the @Lucas_Oil - @TeamChevy home 16th... Looking forward to Texas next weekend."

Fans of the "Rowdy" expressed frustration witnessing the two-time Cup champion grappling with the RCR equipment, often struggling in the midfield. Many passionate fans aired their frustration on X, urging RCR to address their issues. One such comment read:

"I just don't get it. It's so frustrating and depressing watching you race now. Not impressed with RCR at all. I feel so bad for you, Kyle...can't imagine how you are feeling. To be on top and now to be a part of this sh*t show!"

Another fan commented:

"Dear @RCRracing team please give this man a car capable of winning just one damn week. This is excruciating for us @KyleBusch fans. Thank you in advance, A very loyal Kyle Busch fan!"

A third X user commented on RCR's poor plight this season, writing:

"Awful season to watch so far. RCR needs to get it together."

Many fans expressed sympathy for Busch, urging the 38-year-old to leave RCR for a better ride. Some comments on his Instagram post read:

"Please god just leave rcr for a good team even if it’s low pay."

"Please leave RCR they are just ruining your career."

"What the hell is going on? This is getting ridiculous, way too good of a driver to be driving that bulls**t."

Comments on Kyle Busch's Instagram post

Kyle Busch delivers damning verdict on NASCAR's short track package

The short track races in the next-gen era continue to disappoint fans, as NASCAR has yet to respond to changes requested by drivers and analysts alike.

Kyle Busch commented on the state of short track racing, conceding that the quality of racing has deteriorated. He said in the press conference at Martinsville Speedway (via Nathan Solomon):

"I didn’t think we could make it worse, but by golly, we did."

When asked how NASCAR could improve the situation, Busch simply said:

"It doesn’t matter, they won’t do it."

Veteran drivers and analysts have advocated for increased horsepower and more tire wear to improve the quality of racing, however, NASCAR has been reluctant to make such changes.

