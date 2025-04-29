“PLEASE TAKE HIM”: Fans react as Steve Phelps gets linked with a move away from NASCAR

Reportedly, NASCAR's commissioner and former president, Steve Phelps, has been looked at by the PGA Tour for their CEO position. The golf league has been looking for a candidate to fill the role since late last year, but hasn't achieved success in finding the right person to head up the organization.
Earlier today, the rumoured news was shared on X (formerly Twitter), which also included the information that Phelps hasn't shown any interest in taking up the vacant seat with the PGA and could end up staying with the stock car racing sport.
.@PGATour has shown interest in hiring @NASCAR Commissioner @StevePhelps as its new CEO, people familiar with the matter tell @JoshACarpenter + @SBJ. His interest in the job could not be immediately established, so he could wind up staying at NASCAR.
Fans took to the replies section of the post to share their opinion on the possible move of Phelps.
"PLEASE TAKE HIM‼️‼️‼️"
"Please take him but I hope the PGA knows what there doing cause that dude straight up sucks," one commenter said.
"Yes please take him," another wrote.
They also took an opportunity to layer their comments with sarcasm and jokes at the expense of the commissioner, suggesting absurd things to the PGA to get them to hire Phelps.
"@PGATOUR Steve Phelps let me borrow his Lamborghini last week, I couldn't think of anyone more deserving of the CEO role!"
"@PGATOUR absolutely. Steve Phelps is an incredible man with brilliant ideas. truly the Albert Einstein of the modern times," a fan replied.
Others took to using GIFs to share their opinions on the potential hiring.
Steve Phelps was named NASCAR's commissioner at the end of March, after he had spent time as the fifth president of the sport since 2018.
NASCAR president talks about the future of the Rockingham Speedway
Earlier this month, NASCAR's Xfinity Series and Truck Series headed to the Rockingham Speedway for the first time in over a decade to hold events as part of their 2025 season. The Xfinity Series event, 'North Carolina Education Lottery 250', was a sold-out show, prompting the president of the sport, Steve O'Donnell, to open up about keeping 'The Rock' track around for the future.
“[NASCAR would] love to keep it as an Xfinity Series and Truck Series staple, and maybe bring in more Cup drivers to race that weekend."
“You never know what the future holds beyond that," he added.
JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith was crowned winner of the Xfinity race at Rockingham after the disqualification of Jesse Love.
In the Truck Series, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing's #18 driver, Tyler Ankrum, broke a 130-race winless streak to cross the line to score the victory at the North Carolina track.
