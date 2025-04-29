“PLEASE TAKE HIM”: Fans react as Steve Phelps gets linked with a move away from NASCAR

Reportedly, NASCAR's commissioner and former president, Steve Phelps, has been looked at by the PGA Tour for their CEO position. The golf league has been looking for a candidate to fill the role since late last year, but hasn't achieved success in finding the right person to head up the organization.

Ad

Earlier today, the rumoured news was shared on X (formerly Twitter), which also included the information that Phelps hasn't shown any interest in taking up the vacant seat with the PGA and could end up staying with the stock car racing sport.

.@PGATour has shown interest in hiring @NASCAR Commissioner @StevePhelps as its new CEO, people familiar with the matter tell @JoshACarpenter + @SBJ. His interest in the job could not be immediately established, so he could wind up staying at NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the replies section of the post to share their opinion on the possible move of Phelps.

"PLEASE TAKE HIM‼️‼️‼️"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Please take him but I hope the PGA knows what there doing cause that dude straight up sucks," one commenter said.

"Yes please take him," another wrote.

They also took an opportunity to layer their comments with sarcasm and jokes at the expense of the commissioner, suggesting absurd things to the PGA to get them to hire Phelps.

"@PGATOUR Steve Phelps let me borrow his Lamborghini last week, I couldn't think of anyone more deserving of the CEO role!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"@PGATOUR absolutely. Steve Phelps is an incredible man with brilliant ideas. truly the Albert Einstein of the modern times," a fan replied.

Others took to using GIFs to share their opinions on the potential hiring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steve Phelps was named NASCAR's commissioner at the end of March, after he had spent time as the fifth president of the sport since 2018.

NASCAR president talks about the future of the Rockingham Speedway

The Rockingham Speedway - Source: Imagn

Earlier this month, NASCAR's Xfinity Series and Truck Series headed to the Rockingham Speedway for the first time in over a decade to hold events as part of their 2025 season. The Xfinity Series event, 'North Carolina Education Lottery 250', was a sold-out show, prompting the president of the sport, Steve O'Donnell, to open up about keeping 'The Rock' track around for the future.

Ad

“[NASCAR would] love to keep it as an Xfinity Series and Truck Series staple, and maybe bring in more Cup drivers to race that weekend."

“You never know what the future holds beyond that," he added.

JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith was crowned winner of the Xfinity race at Rockingham after the disqualification of Jesse Love.

In the Truck Series, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing's #18 driver, Tyler Ankrum, broke a 130-race winless streak to cross the line to score the victory at the North Carolina track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.