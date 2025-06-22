Pocono Raceway shares major weather update ahead of NASCAR Cup Series race at the tricky triangle

The sold-out NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway has been put on hold after thunderstorms and nearby lightning strike warnings. The 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle's gates were closed for the safety of all spectators and staff.

The Great American Getaway 400 pre-race coverage was scheduled to start at 1:30 pm ET and the green flag for 2:00 pm ET on Sunday (June 22). However, the track and its 10 mile area in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, is experiencing frequent showers and thunderstorm activity.

The passage of the weather system is now expected to end between 2 pm to 3 pm ET, per RaceWeather on X.

The raceway issued a formal weather update on X, which read as follows:

"Due to the ongoing weather in the area, including lightning, we remain in a holding pattern. Gates remain closed at this time for everyone’s safety. Parking lots are open. Please remain sheltered in place in your vehicles until the weather has cleared."

The Athletic's Jeff Gluck also shared his concern for NASCAR fans.

"Hate this for everyone at Pocono. Sold-out grandstands, sold-out infield, lots of good vibes there. Hopefully the weather goes away soon and they can race," Gluck wrote.

The track drying may take about three hours. Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher are set to start the final seed race for the NASCAR in-season challenge from the front row. Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer will line up behind him in the top five.

Hamlin captured the Busch Light Pole Award for the Pocono race with a lap of 52.144 seconds at 172.599 mph. This marks was his fifth career pole at Pocono and first of the 2025 season. The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota driver is also the winningest driver at the track, with seven victories.

NASCAR's $1 million In‑Season Challenge begins next week

Prime Video will broadcast its last Cup race for the season this week and TNT will take over to air NASCAR’s first-ever In‑Season Challenge in the following five-race, single‑elimination tournament from June 28.

The field of 32 full‑time drivers, chosen from the top points standings after Nashville, will go head‑to‑head each race starting at Atlanta. From 32 to 16 to 8 to 4, and the final two will race for the $1 million prize at Indianapolis on July 27.

"The first couple of races (in the Challenge) is just going to be trying to survive like you always do. Maybe in the last round, if you're in it, and you're up against one other guy, you'll probably make sure you beat him. ... A million dollars is no joke," William Byron said (via AutoWeek).

Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series points standings ahead of the Pocono race.

