Pocono Raceway gets okay from Governor for 50-percent capacity

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that Pocono Raceway could open at half-capacity when NASCAR visits the track in June. That means Pocono Raceway could host up to 21,000 for an action-packed weekend. There will be four races, a Camping World and Cup Series event on Saturday, followed by the Xfinity Series, and the second Cup race on Sunday.
Pocono Raceway issued the following release:
"Following today’s announcement by Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania outdoor events will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity starting April 4, 2021. This is incredible news for our beloved fans, and we cannot wait to see fans back at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ this summer. The health and safety of our guests remains a top priority. We will work with the Wolf administration, health officials, and NASCAR to ensure the necessary recommendations and protocols are met prior to our June 25-27 race weekend (at Pocono Raceway).”
Gov. Wolf announced an increase in mass gathering capacity. Occupancy limits for outdoor events will allow for 50 percent of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size (Pocono Raceway can host up to 42,000 fans). Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the six-foot physical distancing requirement.
“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said in an official release. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”