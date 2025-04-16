Popular NASCAR influencer approves Kyle Larson's 'little bit of arrogance' after bold comment on Xfinity drivers

Earlier this week, during a podcast appearance, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson admitted that he enters Xfinity Series races to "embarrass" the second-tier drivers and give them an idea of "where the bar is really at".

This past weekend, Larson entered the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup races all taking place at the Bristol Motor Speedway, and while he only came in second at the Truck race on Friday, he crossed the checkered flag victorious on Saturday and Sunday. YouTuber Eric Estepp has come out in support of Larson's comments after his back-to-back wins.

Speaking after his successful weekend, the Hendrick Motorsports driver explained that he wanted to show up the Xfinity Series grid by beating them so that they understand that they have more space to grow before they start competing in the Cup Series. Larson also mentioned that his agenda is to improve the sport overall.

Estepp, speaking on his newest episode, shared that he liked the comments made by the Cup driver and believes that the attitude he has is deserved, given his dominance this weekend.

“I love this whole thing, though. I love the little bit of attitude, the arrogance, coming from one of the top drivers in the sport. If you got a problem with what Larson just said, what are you going to do about it? He just waxed the field on Saturday and Sunday, back-to-back days, different cars, different series,” he said [2:23 onwards].

This was the second weekend this season when the 32-year-old driver scored wins at the events on Saturday and Sunday. Kyle Larson also crossed the checkered flag to take victory at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Cup and Xfinity events. Addressing this fact, Estepp called on the driver's critics to defeat him.

"At Homestead a few weeks ago, he built like a 15-second lead in the Xfinity Series race, won the Cup race on Sunday as well. What are you gonna say to him? If you don't want Larson to talk down to you, go beat him or at least make it a little more competitive," he added.

In Bristol, Kyle Larson crossed the finish line at the Xfinity Series event with a margin of 2.054s and at the Cup Series event with a margin of 2.250s.

Kyle Larson preps for double-duty at the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson after winning the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

For the second consecutive year, Kyle Larson will attempt to compete in the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar event and the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Coca-Cola 600, with both competitions taking place on May 25th. Preparations have officially begun for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, based on a social media post shared by the team.

Larson will be driving the Hendrickcars.com #17 Arrow-McLaren car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Double prep is officially underway!" the team wrote.

With the Cup Series taking a break this upcoming weekend, Kyle Larson will be back in his #5 HMS car for the Jack's Link 500 event on April 27th, taking place at the Talladega Superspeedway.

