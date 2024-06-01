"Pregnancy is weird": Josh Berry's wife Ginny shares unexpected craving after years of dislike

Stewart Haas Racing driver Josh Berry's wife Ginny, recently took to social media to share her unusual pregnancy cravings. She is now craving foods she has disliked for years.

Early in May, Berry and his wife announced on Instagram that they would welcome their second daughter this year. The couple said they were expecting "another sweet girl" in October 2024. Their first daughter Mackenzie is four years old.

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Ginny Berry took to Instagram to share that she was experiencing weird cravings. She explained that she had disliked sweet tea for years but suddenly developed a craving for the particular beverage.

"Pregnancy is weird. Haven't liked sweet tea in years and yet here we are," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Josh and Ginny Berry began dating in 2012 and tied the knot on April 27, 2018, and recently celebrated their sixth anniversary.

Not much is known about Ginny's background and professional career, while her X (formerly Twitter) profile indicates she works as a nurse. She frequently attends NASCAR races and can be spotted cheering on for the #4 Stewart Haas Racing Ford driver.

Ginny highlights Josh Berry's progress in his rookie NASCAR Cup campaign

The #4 Stewart Haas Racing driver has been gathering momentum in recent weeks after filling in the shoes of Kevin Harvick for his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Josh Berry has recorded four straight top-15 finishes, highlighted by a podium result at Darlington Raceway and a top-10 result in his maiden Coca-Cola 600 start. Berry was thrilled with the result, thanking his team and crew chief Rodney Childers on X.

Ginny Berry emphasized that the #4 Ford team has been working tirelessly, and their hard work is reflected in the results.

"Love this...These guys have been working so hard and getting better and better each week!" she wrote on X.

Josh Berry must put together an impressive rookie campaign as Stewart Haas Racing recently confirmed that it will be closing shop at the end of the season. This leaves Berry as a free agent for the upcoming NASCAR season.

After SHR made the recent announcement, Berry penned a heartfelt note expressing his faith in Rodney Childers. He added that the team would continue to put in their best efforts for the rest of the season.

"Today was a tough day for all of us. It is pretty hard to find the right words. I’m proud of our team for how they have been handling this and will going forward. RC is a true leader. We will keep racing our hearts out every Sunday." Josh Berry wrote on X.

