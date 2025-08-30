  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • “Preparing each race like it's my last”: Rajah Caruth makes his feelings known on the poised approach for his Truck playoff run

“Preparing each race like it's my last”: Rajah Caruth makes his feelings known on the poised approach for his Truck playoff run

By John Breeden
Published Aug 30, 2025 05:38 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Rajah Caruth opened up about his approach to this year's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs as he guns for his first championship. Making his second playoff appearance, the driver of the #71 is prepared to take on every race as if it's his last.

Ad

It was a regular season of highs and lows for the Spire Motorsports driver. Some of the highs included three top-five finishes, including a victory at the Nashville Superspeedway in May, his second career Truck win. Some lows included three finishes of 19th, the worst in the last four regular-season races.

While it's been a year of ups and downs, Rajah Caruth is still confident in his ability to be a contender. When speaking to motorsports insider Bob Pockrass, the 23-year-old said he's focused on what's in his control and is optimistic about how he can perform in the first two playoff races at Darlington and Bristol.

Ad
Trending

Overall, Caruth is set out to control his destiny and run every race like it's his last, hoping to hoist the 2025 Truck Series championship trophy over his head at season's end. Here's what Caruth told Pockrass about his playoff mindset ahead of Saturday's (August 30) race at Darlington (0:52 onwards):

"My mindset is really just focusing on what's in my control and my job and knowing that I'm capable at the end of the day. Going to two racetracks that I'm very confident at, I guess, with Darlington and Bristol. I feel like I can go there and run up front and I have in years past. I've been definitely close at winning at both of those tracks, so I would hope to experience that coming up in the next couple of weeks. For my mindset, just focusing on doing what I can control and preparing each race like it's my last."
Ad
Ad

Caruth enters the playoffs eighth in the standings, with a two-point gap over the cut line.

Rajah Caruth makes bold social media statement ahead of Truck playoffs: "Why not us?"

Rajah Caruth is fired up before his second appearance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. The two-time Truck winner recently expressed his pleasure in the playoffs starting this Saturday and his optimism about how far he can go.

Ad

Caruth posted photos of his #71 truck sporting the red playoff colors, signifying that he's a playoff driver. The Atlanta, Georgia native said he's hopeful about keeping the red playoff colors on through October 31, the date of the championship race for the Truck Series. Here's what he wrote via X:

"It’s nice to have some playoff red on again… this time, let’s keep it through October 31st⚡️ why not us?"
Ad

Rajah Caruth is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He's won two races with Spire Motorsports, the first last year at Las Vegas and the other this season at Nashville.

About the author
John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications