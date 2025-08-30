“Preparing each race like it's my last”: Rajah Caruth makes his feelings known on the poised approach for his Truck playoff run

Rajah Caruth opened up about his approach to this year's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs as he guns for his first championship. Making his second playoff appearance, the driver of the #71 is prepared to take on every race as if it's his last.It was a regular season of highs and lows for the Spire Motorsports driver. Some of the highs included three top-five finishes, including a victory at the Nashville Superspeedway in May, his second career Truck win. Some lows included three finishes of 19th, the worst in the last four regular-season races. While it's been a year of ups and downs, Rajah Caruth is still confident in his ability to be a contender. When speaking to motorsports insider Bob Pockrass, the 23-year-old said he's focused on what's in his control and is optimistic about how he can perform in the first two playoff races at Darlington and Bristol.Overall, Caruth is set out to control his destiny and run every race like it's his last, hoping to hoist the 2025 Truck Series championship trophy over his head at season's end. Here's what Caruth told Pockrass about his playoff mindset ahead of Saturday's (August 30) race at Darlington (0:52 onwards):&quot;My mindset is really just focusing on what's in my control and my job and knowing that I'm capable at the end of the day. Going to two racetracks that I'm very confident at, I guess, with Darlington and Bristol. I feel like I can go there and run up front and I have in years past. I've been definitely close at winning at both of those tracks, so I would hope to experience that coming up in the next couple of weeks. For my mindset, just focusing on doing what I can control and preparing each race like it's my last.&quot; Caruth enters the playoffs eighth in the standings, with a two-point gap over the cut line.Rajah Caruth makes bold social media statement ahead of Truck playoffs: &quot;Why not us?&quot;Rajah Caruth is fired up before his second appearance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. The two-time Truck winner recently expressed his pleasure in the playoffs starting this Saturday and his optimism about how far he can go.Caruth posted photos of his #71 truck sporting the red playoff colors, signifying that he's a playoff driver. The Atlanta, Georgia native said he's hopeful about keeping the red playoff colors on through October 31, the date of the championship race for the Truck Series. Here's what he wrote via X:&quot;It’s nice to have some playoff red on again… this time, let’s keep it through October 31st⚡️ why not us?&quot;Rajah Kirby Caruth @rajahcaruth_LINKIt’s nice to have some playoff red on again… this time, let’s keep it through October 31st⚡️ why not us?Rajah Caruth is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He's won two races with Spire Motorsports, the first last year at Las Vegas and the other this season at Nashville.