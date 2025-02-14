President Donald Trump’s aircraft spotted at Daytona Beach airport ahead of his Daytona 500 NASCAR visit

A recent social media post confirmed President Donald Trump’s aircraft arrival at Daytona Beach International Airport ahead of his expected visit to the 2025 Daytona 500. The sighting has sparked widespread interest as Trump prepares to reportedly return to the event, making it his second appearance as a sitting president at the Great American Race.

The information comes from a tweet by Jerry Jordan, NASCAR correspondent and editor of Kickin' the Tires. It also included a photo of Trump’s aircraft hangar, AMC CHARLESTON 33I22. Jordan shared the post on X, with the caption,

"UPDATE: @POTUS @realDonaldTrump's helicopter #Marine1 is being offloaded from a support cargo plane at @FlyDAB ahead of his visit to the 2025 #NASCAR @DAYTONA 500."

President Trump's reported Daytona 500 visit follows his recent appearance at the Super Bowl, which makes it his second major sporting event in a week.

Although NASCAR has not officially confirmed Donald Trump’s visit, security measures are already being implemented at the venue. Multiple U.S. Secret Service agents have reportedly been conducting surveillance at the speedway since Wednesday.

In 2020, NASCAR remained silent on Trump’s visit until the White House made an official announcement, suggesting that a similar confirmation process might be in place for this year.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), signaling VIP movement and imposing temporary flight restrictions in the Daytona Beach area on February 16. The restrictions will be in effect from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., aligning with the scheduled start time of the Daytona 500 at 3:11 p.m. A separate NOTAM was issued for Palm Beach, covering February 14 to February 19, further suggesting Trump’s travel plans to Florida around the event.

Marine One, the official presidential helicopter, was seen being unloaded at Daytona Beach International Airport from a military transport aircraft. The helicopter, along with other support vehicles, is expected to be housed in a secured hangar across from the speedway, under constant Secret Service protection.

"It's incredible, the people are incredible." when Donald Trump spoke about his reason for attending the Daytona 500 for the first time as President

During his last visit to the Daytona 500 in 2020, President Donald Trump spoke about his admiration for the event and the people who attend it. In an interview with NASCAR on FOX, he expressed his appreciation for the race, calling it the "Great American Race" and describing it as an event that embodies patriotism. Trump said,

"It's incredible, the people are incredible. We love the area, we love this state, and it's very exciting. You know, I've been here four times before as a civilian, and now I'm in a different capacity. We love NASCAR and we love the people of NASCAR." [0:14]

during his previous visit as President

When asked what he personally enjoys about NASCAR, Trump talked about the bravery of the drivers and how the sport has advanced technologically. He added,

"I think it's really the bravery of these people. I mean, these are very... you know, they do all the safety things and everything, but it takes great courage. It's the speed, it's really the technology. You look at what's happened just over the last 10 years with the cars. I love to see it, I love to watch it." [0:35]

At one point, the interviewer asked Trump if, as president, he was allowed to drive his own car. He jokingly responded,

"Well, you know, I'm not, but I think I'm gonna, right now if I can. I'm gonna hop into one of these cars and I'm gonna get into this race if possible." [0:55]

President Trump was also the Grand Marshall for the 2020 race, delivering the famous command, "Drivers, start your engines!" before the race.

However, Donald Trump was not the first U.S. president to hold the role—that distinction belongs to George W. Bush in 2004. Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump attended the Daytona 500 race in 2000 before their marriage and returned in 2020 during his presidency.

