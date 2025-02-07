President Donald Trump will attend Daytona 500 for the second time in five years: Reports

Back in 2020, President Donald Trump cruised around the Daytona International Speedway in his heavily armored Cadillac limousine, drawing quite the attention of NASCAR aficionados. That could happen in 2025 as well.

As per a recent story by Athlon Sports, Trump will reportedly be among the esteemed guests for this year’s running of the annual Daytona 500. The coveted race is scheduled for February 16, 2:30 pm ET onwards. The news was posted by CBS News Senior White House & Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe on his X account.

START YOUR ENGINES: Per @NicoleSganga @kristincbrown and me: President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 next Sunday, Feb 16, multiple people tell us. We're told we may "see the Beast do a few laps on the track." Trump was previously there in 2020.

Notably, Trump is the second president in the history of the country to show up for the Great American Race. In 2004, the then-President, Mr. George W. Bush, graced the major league event with his presence.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series,” Daytona president Chip Wile said (via NASCAR). “Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history.”

“We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500,” Wile added.

Tickets to the grandstands can be purchased now through the official website of Daytona International Speedway. Fans can watch the season-opening race live on FOX as well, or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, is the defending champion of the 500-miler. Notably, Byron is the only current HMS driver to have emerged victorious in the crown jewel showdown.

William Byron’s HMS teammate eyes Daytona 500 victory following Bowman Gray sweep

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevy in the NASCAR Cup Series, led a race-high 172 laps during last week’s race at Bowman Gray Stadium, thus winning the unofficial season opener. And now, he is laser-focused on his first Daytona bid for 2025.

“Excited to get to Daytona. It’s a great way to start the season,” Elliott said while speaking of his win. “I know it’s not a points race, but it is nice to win, for sure. Just really proud of our team for just continuing to keep our heads down and push forward, for sure.”

Elliott is currently in his 10th full year in the Cup. He has 19 victories in all with his most recent one coming last year at Texas Motor Speedway, ending a 42-race winless drought. The Dawsonville native finished the 2024 season seventh in points. He also amassed 11 top-fives and 19 top-10s in 36 starts.

