"Pretty sure I’m still 29"": Kyle Busch's wife Samantha adds a twist of humor to growing older

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha has made a revelation about aging but in a rather hysterical fashion.

The fifth Cup Series race of the season is around the corner, planned to flag off at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 17, at 3.30 PM ET. The 500-lap dash will see a tally of 36 drivers who will be battling for the highly-coveted Food City 500 victory.

Kyle Busch will be looking to rake in a satisfactory finish after clinching only a lone top-5 spot at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. After a neck-to-neck battle with Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney, Busch sealed the P3 spot after losing the 3-wide finish with a slim margin of 0.007 seconds.

The practice and qualifying stint are due on Saturday, March 16, at 5 PM and 5:50 PM ET, respectively. Ahead of his fifth run of the season, the Nevada native, along with Samantha Busch, went to a friend's birthday bash. There, Mrs. Busch reflected upon her and Kyle's age nearing the 40-year-old mark and unveiled a hilarious twist on her Instagram.

Samantha showcased her humorous take on the natural phenomenon of aging as she penned down:

"When did we turn the age that we are celebrating our friend’s 40th birthdays?! I was pretty sure I’m still 29 😜 Happy birthday Julian glad we got to celebrate with you all!"

Kyle Busch takes a jibe at the younger generation of drivers for prioritizing wreck-filled outings over sealing wins

Though Busch secured the P3 spot at the AMS, the podium didn't come easy for him as the 1.54-mile oval witnessed the biggest wreck in its history. The massive pile-up collected 16 cars and thrashed several drivers' potentially promising outcomes.

Nevertheless, Kyle Busch survived through the same for his season-best finish at the 260-lap Ambetter Health 400 race. Another run at the Phoenix Raceway saw Chase Briscoe, who allegedly dragged rival Erik Jones into the wall and ended his run.

Witnessing the rise in crashes lately, Kyle Busch outlined how the budding drivers are opting to wreck for the price of clinching the victory. His opinions on the Pat McAfee Show were shared on X (formerly Twitter):

“The younger generation is all about crashing before winning, so they tend to just throw it into the corner alongside of you and just wipe you out more times than not. Last week there was a couple of crashes, a couple of guys were pissed off at each other."

