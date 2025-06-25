Prime Video chief shares “fan first” vision as Amazon Prime redefines NASCAR coverage

Amazon Prime Video chief Alex Strand reflected on the platform's recently concluded five-race stint with NASCAR. He explained how the goal isn't to outpace traditional broadcasts but to deliver a 'fan first' experience that brings viewers closer to the action.

Beginning with the crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Amazon Prime featured innovative race coverage like the Burn Bar, an on-screen graphic which revealed real time fuel consumption. Built using NASCAR telemetry and proprietary Amazon tech, the tool found it's use during the Michigan race, when Denny Hamlin put on a fuel mileage masterclass to take the checkered flag.

Moreover, extensive pre and post-race coverage hosted by Corey LaJoie and Carl Edwards offered an immersive experience for fans and analysts alike. Prime Video also streamed the Mexico City race, drawing viewership numbers that surpasssed both IndyCar and F1 events airing on the same day.

Alex Strand, Senior Coordinating Producer at Prime Video, commented on the platform finding its footing with NASCAR.

"To me, it's less about streaming than people might think. In the end, our goal is fan first. Whether that's Thursday Night Football, National Women's Soccer League, or NASCAR, we're really fan first,” he said via Forbes.

"One big thing has been our postgame show.....For NASCAR… you could really talk for three hours. You’ve got 36 teams and 36 storylines. It’s one of the unique challenges, but the approach still fits," he added.

Amazon Prime offered a one month free trial for fans to watch the races. While the first three events saw a dip in viewership compared to last year's numbers, the sport saw an uptick in younger audiences tuning in.

With the upcoming race at Echopark Speedway, TNT Sports will take over the reigns from Prime Video to begin coverage of the newly introduced In-Season Challenge, a bracket style tournament culminating with a $1M prize money.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty praises Amazon Prime's coverage

Richard Petty has delivered a verdict on Amazon Prime's NASCAR stint and called it 'the best coverage' he's ever seen. During an episode of the Richard Petty Family Racing show, the NASCAR icon sat down with Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman and shared his appreciation of the streaming service, saying,

"I think they did a super job… the new deal was probably the best coverage that I've been able to see. Of course, I've probably watched more of it on TV because I hadn't been going to the races like I used to. But, the big deal is they had some new tricks, new deals on the screen, new coverage." (14:15 onwards)

Petty highlighted that Amazon Prime's innovative features made it easy for fans at home to follow the races much better than those attending in person. However, many longtime fans also shared their frustrations with having to switch between multiple networks and streaming services to keep up with the sport.

Vignesh Kanna

