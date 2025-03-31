"Probably ran the worst I ever did": Ryan Preece makes his feelings known on career-best P7 finish at Martinsville

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece logged a P7 finish in Sunday’s (March 30) Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. It also marked his third straight top-10 for the first time in 194 career starts. However, during a post-race interview, Preece said that it was the worst he had ever run.

That being said, Preece got pushed to 14th in the driver standings with 164 points, 14 points above the cut-off line. Notably, it was his best finish in 12 trips to the Virginian paper clip.

Lauding Preece for his performance, RFK Racing posted on Instagram with the caption,

“MAKING HIS PRESENCE KNOWN. @ryanpreece_ scores a P7 finish at Martinsville, his best career finish at this track, and for the first time ever, three consecutive Top-10 finishes in the Cup Series.”

There was a video in the post where Preece said,

“I probably ran the worst I ever did throughout the whole race. But man...rproud of everybody on this crew; they worked really hard to give me what I wanted from yesterday to today. They worked really hard today. Got some work to do, everybody at RFK work; we wanna win...Let's keep it rolling.”

After spending two whole seasons wheeling the No. 41 Cup Series entry full-time for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, Ryan Preece was tabbed to drive the No. 60 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing ahead of 2025. This is also in his first season with crew chief Derrick Finley atop the pit box.

Next up for the Berlin, Connecticut native is the Goodyear 400, scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at Darlington Speedway. He has 10 previous starts at the track, with his best performance being a pair of P12 finishes in 2021 and 2024.

Fans can watch the Goodyear 400 live on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET. Additionally, radio updates will be delivered by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ryan Preece drops three words describing boss Brad Keselowski’s Daytona shenanigans

Ahead of this year’s Daytona 500, RFK owner Brad Keselowski appeared in a commercial for Consumer Cellular, his primary sponsor for the annual crown jewel race. Consumer Cellular is an Oregon-based postpaid mobile virtual network founded by John Marick and Greg Pryor in 1995 that helps its consumers manage their cell phone bills.

The video showed Keselowski draped in a brand-new orange Consumer Cellular fire suit. But his pants were cut in half, denoting Consumer Cellular cutting costs on bills. Ryan Preece got his hands on a picture of his boss in the unusual outfit and uploaded it on X with the following caption:

“New contact pic @keselowski 😂”

Chris Buescher was the only driver from the RFK camp who finished the 67th Daytona 500 within the top 10. While Keselowski bagged a P26, Ryan Preece was handed his first DNF of the season as the result of a crash with just eight laps to go till the checkered flag.

