"Probably not a wise move" - Chase Elliott admits pushing NASCAR cameraman away was a mistake

Despite Chase Elliott having the highest number of victories to his name in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has been far from content over the past few weeks. A championship favorite, the Dawsonville, Georgia native has been off his usual form for various reasons in the past two races.

Elliott's outing at Charlotte Motor Speedway saw the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver spin out of contention after a late restart spelled disaster on a day where he was hoping to collect decent stage points. After being spun out by Tyler Reddick in the infield portion of Roval, Elliott was left frustrated with a weekend that did not amount to much. Last Sunday saw 'Awesome Chase from the same place' struggle to find pace at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track that has proven to be the Achilles heel for the #9 crew.

BrakeHard @BrakeHardBlog Kind of like this new aggressive Chase Elliott Kind of like this new aggressive Chase Elliott https://t.co/8J0dwkhZto

Amidst these frustrations on track, Chase Elliott also surprised fans when he broke his calm off-track persona. After the 400-mile-long race at the Roval in Concord, North Carolina, the 26-year-old was seen pushing a cameraman away as he tried to talk to his teammate William Byron.

Elliott later admitted to his emotions getting the better of him before NASCAR went live from Sin City last weekend, and said:

"Probably not a wise move on my behalf but, you know, I asked the guy to give us a little space and he didn't really."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott on pushing the camera away on pit road as he was talking to William Byron last week: “It was probably not a wise move on my behalf.” Chase Elliott on pushing the camera away on pit road as he was talking to William Byron last week: “It was probably not a wise move on my behalf.” https://t.co/nCjfMa7KbH

Chase Elliott feels he needs to 're-evaluate' going into NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

After not having the best showing in the past two races, 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Chase Elliott has been on the back foot ever since. As the sport prepares to go racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway next Sunday, the Hendrick Motorsports driver spoke about how he will be looking to alter his approach to minimize the points loss suffered over the past two weekends.

luke @elliottfilms



wins - 4

runner ups - 4

top 5s - 10

top 10s - 12

laps led - 987

average finish - 9.4



he is simply that guy in big moments 🤧 chase elliott in playoff cutoff races, which is everything up to the round of 8 apart from his rookie year which was to the round of 12 (19 starts)wins - 4runner ups - 4top 5s - 10top 10s - 12laps led - 987average finish - 9.4he is simply that guy in big moments chase elliott in playoff cutoff races, which is everything up to the round of 8 apart from his rookie year which was to the round of 12 (19 starts)wins - 4runner ups - 4top 5s - 10top 10s - 12laps led - 987average finish - 9.4he is simply that guy in big moments ❄️🤧 https://t.co/V1vEjOAbPV

Homestead-Miami is another intermediate track like Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but its configuration and banking pose a very different challenge for the driver. Elliott spoke about how he needs to re-evaluate his approach going into the same and said:

"Homestead's definitely different but I need to re-evaluate just myself in general to have a shot next week."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott after a day where he struggled and finished 21st: “I just did a really bad job.” Chase Elliott after a day where he struggled and finished 21st: “I just did a really bad job.” https://t.co/1BuYjdiyNA

Dixie Vodka 400 goes live from Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend at 2:30 pm ET.

