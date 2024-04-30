Proud mom Jordan Fish has an elated reaction to daughter Taylor Hamlin's singing performance

Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish recently shared a heartwarming post on social media celebrating their daughter's stage performance at school.

Fish shared a video of Taylor Hamlin performing the character 'Teen Fiona' from 'Shrek Jr - the Musical' on stage with her classmates at school.

"Taylor Hamlin sings “I Know it’s Today” as Teen Fiona in “Shrek Jr.”," Jordan Fish captioned the post.

The proud mother was delighted by her daughter's performance and appreciated her with another heartwarming post on Instagram. Fish captioned the post:

"So proud of my lil “Teen Fiona”!!! Her and her classmates did such an amazing job at “Shrek Jr.” !!! I’m so proud of you TayTay!💚✨"

Samantha Busch, the wife of Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, also commented on the post and appreciated Taylor Hamlin's performance. She wrote:

"Look at her go!!! Amazing!"

Denny Hamin and Jordan Fish are parents to two daughters. Taylor James Hamlin, the eldest, was born in 2013, and the couple welcomed their second daughter Molly Gold Hamlin in 2017.

A brief look into Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish's relationship

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish reportedly first met in 2007 during an NBA game where Jordan was part of the cheerleading squad for one of the teams. The couple then started dating in 2009.

Hamlin and Fish reportedly had a fallout in 2021 and broke up, however, they got back together in 2022. After more than a decade-long relationship, the couple is gearing up to say "I do" as they announced their engagement earlier this year in January.

Fish is currently an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line called Bambinos. The 43-year-old JGR driver, on the other hand, competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and is having a remarkable season in 2024.

Hamlin's recent win at the Dover International Speedway marked his third win of the season. He currently sits at P4 in the overall Cup Series standings with three wins, three top-fives, and four top-tens after 11 races in 2024.