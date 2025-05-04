“Proud momma” Kelley Earnhardt overjoyed as son Wyatt brings home first off-road win

Kelley Earnhardt Miller was overjoyed and proud after her son Wyatt's first victory in Championship Off-road. Kelley Earnhardt is married to Wayne L.W. Miller and has three children with him: Karsyn, Kennedy and Wyatt. She belongs to a family filled with racers; she is the daughter of the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr., sister to Dale Earnhardt Jr., and her husband, Miller, is also a racing driver.

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt is a respected name in the world of motorsports, She is the co-owner of JR Motorsports, along with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. She also used to manage her brother after the demise of their father, Earnhardt Sr. She posted a story on her Instagram sharing her excitement and celebrating her son's achievement.

Here's a snapshot of her story:

"Wyatt's first Champoffroad WIN!, Proud Momma" Earnhardt wrote on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Kelley Earnhardt's Instagram Story

Wyatt is slowly making his way through the lower levels of racing and following the path that many have followed in his family. This win provides a glimpse of potentially the new star to come out of the iconic Earnhardt family.

Ad

Wyatt is just 13 years old and has achieved notable success in the junior categories of racing, like Limited Late Model victory at the historic North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway. While it is too early to comment on Wyatt's racing career, his off-road victory suggests that the love and passion for racing runs deep in the Earnhardt bloodline.

"It was fun": Kelley Earnhardt's son after winning his first off-road race

Kelley Earnhardt's son, Wyatt Miller, romped to victory in the 2025 Show Me Off-Road Shootout. Miller started from sixth and climbed up the positions to take victory at the Lucas Oil Speedway. This was the 13-year-old's first win in off-road racing.

Ad

"I did not expect a win; we started sixth, so it was hard to come from sixth to first, but we had a great truck. But yeah, it was fun," Wyatt Miller said post the race.

Ad

Miller took the lead with 4 minutes left in the race after an incident between Visser and Van Den Elzen that spun both cars. Miller then showed great performance after a final lap shootout and pressure from Van Den Elzen in an attempt to take back the lead.

Just hold my line, and don't do anything stupid," Miller said when asked about his mindset during the final lap of the race.

Wyatt Miller's racing career has already been drawing attention from fans and people around the racing world. Kelley Earnhardt's son would be the third generation of his family to shine and make a name in motorsports if he continues performing the same way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.