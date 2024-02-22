"Pushes are stupid" - Joey Logano laments on nature of superspeedway racing after crashing out of 2024 Daytona 500

Joey Logano was involved in a late-race crash that destroyed his hopes for a second win in the 2024 Daytona 500. Logano’s race suddenly went sour within just eight laps of the event left, leaving the No. 22 driver disappointed over how unpredictable racing at Daytona International Speedway could be.

In an interview published on X (formerly Twitter) by Sportsnaut journalist Matt Weaver, when asked about being pushed in the race, Logano expressed his frustration with the aggressive nature of racing at Daytona. He said:

"Pushes are stupid the whole time."

Considering race dynamics, Joey Logano expressed regret for not being able to take advantage of his strong position, stressing the speed of the car, saying:

"The car was so fast, the car was the fastest car on track. Whenever we were saving fuel, she was a rocketship. "

The Team Penske driver reflected on how thin the line is between success and failure at a NASCAR race, where luck is a big factor:

"It's how this game works, the wreck always starts in the front and you hope you're in front of it and second place isn't far ahead. "

He added:

"It's usually the people who start the wreck that stay alive, that's the frustrating part."

Joey Logano caught up in a 22-car pile-up at Daytona 500

Joey Logano was unhappy after the conclusion of the 2024 edition of the Great American Race in which he did not get the chance to win his second title.

Having only eight laps left in the race, Logano got himself in a wreck while fighting for the lead and destroyed his chance of coming back to Victory Lane. The video was posted on YouTube by NASCAR.

The crash happened in the middle of the race for the lead on lap 192 with William Byron leading the pack. Alex Bowman was pushing on William Byron’s car, which then caused the No.24 car of Byron to contact with the No.6 car of the RFK Racing Ford.

The aftermath caught Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang in the middle of the track, and the wreck involved a total of 22 cars.

Joey Logano was in a good position prior to the crash with his teammate pushing hard behind. Logano’s car was performing great up until the end of the race, and he was looking forward to winning. However, his luck failed him in the key final moments of the race.