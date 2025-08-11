"Put some respect on Jeff Gordon's name": NASCAR Insider argues against Shane Van Gisbergen being road course GOAT

NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi argued against Jeff Gordon being inferior to Shane van Gisbergen on road courses. On Sunday, the Trackhouse Racing driver won his fourth race of the season at Watkins Glen. All four of SVG's wins have come at road courses.

In fact, all of his wins so far in NASCAR have come on road courses. Along with that, he also broke the record for most wins in a season by a rookie and tied Denny Hamlin for most wins this season in the Cup.

On The Teardown podcast, Jeff Gluck mentioned these facts about van Gisbergen after his Watkins Glen win, wondering if his co-host, Bianchi, considered the Kiwi to be the road course GOAT in NASCAR. It's worth mentioning that in the history of the sport, the driver with the most wins on road courses is Jeff Gordon.

The 4x Cup champion, who ended his Cup career with 93 wins, holds the record for most wins on road courses with nine.

Speaking against the notion that Shane van Gisbergen is the greatest road course racer in NASCAR history, Bianchi said:

"Let's put some respect on Jeff Gordon's name here. The guy won six straight road courses. SVG's won four straight. It was only a few years ago, Chase Elliott did the same exact thing. So, this isn't completely unprecedented. This isn't even unprecedented in the last few years. So, is SVG making a case? Absolutely. But let's just make sure we put some respect on Jeff Gordon's name before we label SVG the greatest of all time." [2:00]

Bianchi added that what SVG is doing, that is what 'dominance' is. He claimed that being so great that one toys with the competition and makes the routine look boring is what defines dominance. Having said that, he also admitted that the racing at Watkins Glen wasn't 'great'.

Jordan Bianchi doubles down on his take against Shane Van Gisbergen being the road course GOAT

Further in their conversation, Jeff Gluck argued that given the same cars, drivers like Tony Stewart or Jeff Gordon wouldn't be able to beat Shane van Gisbergen on road courses. He mentioned how SVG is beating his competition with margins of 10 and 20 seconds with the same car as them.

Reacting to Gluck's take, Bianchi said that Gordon is 'all time' and he was so good at one point in NASCAR that people wondered if he could go to F1 and be competitive.

"I'm not saying that SVG isn't the greatest, but look at Gordon's body of work. Look what he did, the number of wins. And it would have been interesting to see if there had been more road courses at that time what his stats would have looked like even more," Bianchi described. [6:50]

Bianchi further spoke about Shane van Gisbergen having an advantage on street courses and in wet weather. But he emphasized that the idea that he's the GOAT needs to be controlled despite his 'incredibly impressive' exploits on the track.

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

