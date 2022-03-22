"Why can’t we treat the tracks the same" questions Denny Hamlin about terrible NASCAR track facilities

23XI Racing co-owner and veteran NASCAR driver driving Toyota No. 11 for Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin is not a happy man. He has expressed his displeasure with the state and standards of some of the racing tracks.

As NASCAR heads to Texas for the 2022 Circuit of the Americas, Denny has raised concerns about the current condition of the tracks. He has also criticized the people who are supposed to be maintaining the tracks.

A recent Twitter thread posted by Jenner Fryer, an auto racing writer, sparked debate. The thread clearly outlined the unpleasing state of the Texas Motor Speedway.

After reading the thread, Denny Hamlin did not hold back his opinion as he came out to voice his thoughts on the issue. While replying to the thread, Hamlin stated:

“That part isn’t ok. Tracks make a killing and need to be held to higher standards instead of putting money in their pockets.”

"That part isn't ok. Tracks make a killing and need to be held to higher standards instead of putting money in their pockets."

Fryer ended the thread with a question, taking her readers’ way back to when Big Hoss invented the at-track fan experience. The question fueled Joe Gibbs' driver's opinion as he wondered where the funds collected by the tracks would end up.

“I do. But this has to stop. tracks are taking all of the money yet not reinvesting in back into their facilities. If the teams showed up with fenders ripped off and junk pit equipment/pit boxes NASCAR would have a serious problem with that. Why can’t we treat the tracks the same (?) ”

Jenna Fryer



"I do. But this has to stop. tracks are taking all of the money yet not reinvesting in back into their facilities. If the teams showed up with fenders ripped off and junk pit equipment/pit boxes NASCAR would have a serious problem with that. Why can't we treat the tracks the same (?)"

Last weekend, a pretty good job was done by NASCAR at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The tracks were repaved and modernized, something NASCAR has been applauded for after the track was reconfigured for the last time in 1997.

Disappointing performance of Denny Hamlin in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Despite the reconfiguration of the track, Denny Hamlin experienced another upsetting weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The multi-time Daytona 500 winner posted a 29th finish at the recently concluded Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Hamlin ran behind reigning champion Kyle Larson before deciding to help him reach the winning stage.

Denny pushed Larson from behind and all of a sudden, Larson’s car got out of control and spun before turning to Hamlin and sending him to the wall. Following the incident, the day was over for the two drivers.

Hamlin is now looking forward to the upcoming weekend in Austin, Texas, with hopes of collecting more points and his first win of the season.

